BLACKPINK's Rosé is 'ready to cry to' Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department; receives special note with album

BLACKPINK's Rosé received a copy of Taylor Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department by the American singer herself. There was also a special note along with the album. The K-pop idol expressed her gratitude on her social media. BLACKPINK is a K-pop mega group known for their hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love and many more. Members also include Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa.

On April 28, BLACKPINK's Rosé took to Instagram and thanked Taylor Swift for sending her the album The Tortured Poets Department and a special note along with it. The idol expressed her excitement for the album and wrote, 'Thank you Taylor Swift. Ready to cry to these'.

More about BLACKPINK

Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has consistently released hit tracks with infectious beats and powerful choreographies. Their music videos garner hundreds of millions of views, and their songs also achieve remarkable streaming numbers. Some of their hits include Pink Venom, BOOMBAYAH and Like the Last Time. The K-pop powerhouse has captured global attention. BLACKPINK has also collaborated with renowned artists such as Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga.

All BLACKPINK members signed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities in December 2023. Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo established their own companies to manage their solo activities.

Jennie released her collaboration track SOPT with Zico on April 27. The song quickly entered several charts and was appreciated by the fans for its chill vibes. Jisoo will be taking on the lead role in the upcoming sci-fi drama Influenze. She will also be leading the film Omniscient Reader which is scheduled to release in 2025 and also stars Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop.

