'CJ Gotta Go Home...': Josh Giddey's Spectacular Move Makes NBA Fans Troll Pelicans Star After Game 3

Josh Giddey was on fire as the Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the New Orleans Pelicans in game 3 to have a 3-0 series lead and was on the verge of qualifying for the next round. The Australian took a particular liking against one of the best players of the Pelicans, CJ McCollum. The Thunder star’s brilliant move against CJ got the fans talking and trolling the Pelicans star.

What did Josh Giddey do?

After bouncing the ball around his back and driving up the court, Giddey took the ball from his baseline and put McCollum in a spin. Giddey then blasted past McCollum at the halfway line. The Australian then used a Euro step to get past McCollum once more before converting for a simple layup.

How Did Fans React?

Giddey’s Best Playoff Game

Josh Giddey struggled badly in the first two games even though the OKC won comfortably. However, the Australian was all fired up for game 3 and took the initiative from the opening minute. Giddy played 31 minutes in game 3 and scored 21 points. In addition to that, he also collected 8 rebounds and dished out six assists for his teammates.

Can OKC Win the NBA This Season?

It might be a bit far-fetched for the young OKC team, but they are on the right path and are making the right headlines with each passing game. They are fit and hungry and can cause problems for any team on their given day. To win the NBA title, they will have to beat teams with more pedigree and experience and experience is something they don’t have at this point. That being said, it’s a sport where miracles happen and OKC will hope that they are the ones who make it possible.

