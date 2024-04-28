'CJ Gotta Go Home...': Josh Giddey's Spectacular Move Makes NBA Fans Troll Pelicans Star After Game 3

CJ McCollum won't be enjoying the highlights from game 3 of the series vs OKC as Josh Giddey made a mockery of his defense in the game.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 28, 2024  |  10:53 AM IST |  6.3K
Getty Images
Josh Giddey vs CJ McCollum

Josh Giddey was on fire as the Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the New Orleans Pelicans in game 3 to have a 3-0 series lead and was on the verge of qualifying for the next round. The Australian took a particular liking against one of the best players of the Pelicans, CJ McCollum. The Thunder star’s brilliant move against CJ got the fans talking and trolling the Pelicans star.

 

Josh Giddey vs CJ McCollum

What did Josh Giddey do?

After bouncing the ball around his back and driving up the court, Giddey took the ball from his baseline and put McCollum in a spin. Giddey then blasted past McCollum at the halfway line. The Australian then used a Euro step to get past McCollum once more before converting for a simple layup.

READ MORE: Fact Check: Did Josh Giddey Say He Prefers To Watch March Madness Over NBA?

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now


How Did Fans React?



Giddey’s Best Playoff Game

Josh Giddey struggled badly in the first two games even though the OKC won comfortably. However, the Australian was all fired up for game 3 and took the initiative from the opening minute. Giddy played 31 minutes in game 3 and scored 21 points. In addition to that, he also collected 8 rebounds and dished out six assists for his teammates.

Advertisement

Josh Giddey

Can OKC Win the NBA This Season?

It might be a bit far-fetched for the young OKC team, but they are on the right path and are making the right headlines with each passing game. They are fit and hungry and can cause problems for any team on their given day. To win the NBA title, they will have to beat teams with more pedigree and experience and experience is something they don’t have at this point. That being said, it’s a sport where miracles happen and OKC will hope that they are the ones who make it possible.

ALSO READ: Did Josh Giddy Really Say ‘There’s No Such Thing As Too Young’ When Talking About OKC’s Inexperience in Playoffs?

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles