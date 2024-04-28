Lee Mi Joo's reaction to dating news with boyfriend Song Bum Keun caught on camera; Hangout with You cast teases singer

Lovelyz's former member Lee Mi Joo was confirmed to be in a relationship with footballer Song Bum Keun earlier in April. The rumors started as fans noticed similarities in the recent social media posts by the celebrities. The idol's reaction to her dating news spreading was caught on camera as she was shooting for Hangout with Yoo. The cast members including Lee Yi Kyung and Yoo Jae Suk were also seen teasing her about her boyfriend.

Lee Mi Joo gets teased by Hangout with Yoo with Lee Yi Kyung and Yoo Jae Suk about boyfriend Song Bum Keun

On April 18, Lee Mi Joo and sportsperson Song Bum Keun were reported to be dating and were later confirmed to be in a relationship. The idol was caught off-guard as she realized that her relationship was out to the public. Her reaction was caught on camera as she was shooting for the variety show Hangout With Yoo. The cast lent her a hand as they tried to calm her down. She was visibly taken aback when she got to know. Cast members assured that the news will die down in a week and not to worry too much.

The cast members which also included Lee Yi Kyung and Yoo Jae Suk, were also seen teasing Lee Mi Jo about her boyfriend before the news went public. Ironically, the same day, her dating news came out.

More about Lee Mi Joo and her relationship with Song Bum Keun

On April 18, reports claimed that Lee Mi Joo was seen visiting Yokohama, where Song Bum Keun was playing for the J1 League. Additionally, many fans also noticed that both the celebrities uploaded pictures of the same locations on their Instagram. Keen fans noticed that both had uploaded pictures with the same background and at the same places. This gave rise to the speculations that Lee Mi Joo and Song Beum Keun are seeing each other. Lee Mi Joo's agency swiftly confirmed that Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun are getting to know each other with mutual affection.

