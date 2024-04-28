BLACKPINK reaches new milestone as DDU-DU DDU-DU dance practice video surpasses 500 million views

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU dance practice video achieved 500 million views, proving that the girl group remains prominent and one of the biggest players in the industry. The group is known for their catchy songs, electrifying performances and record-breaking achievements. They have a massive global fanbase and are popular globally.

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU dance practice archives 500 million views

On April 27, BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU dance practice video surpassed 500 million views. The video was released in June 2018 and in approximately 6 years, the video managed to set this YouTube record. In June 2018, BLACKPINK came up with another banger hit with Square Up. Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du was selected as the title track and garnered millions of views upon its release. The song became their highest-charting track till then. Forever Young was the second single that the group promoted.

More about BLACKPINK

The members signed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo established their own companies.

Jennie released her collaboration track SOPT with Zico on April 27. The song quickly entered several charts and was appreciated by the fans for its chill vibes. Jisoo will be taking on the lead role in the upcoming sci-fi drama Influenze. She will also be leading the film Omniscient Reader which is scheduled to release in 2025 and also stars Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop.

