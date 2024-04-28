Ryan Gosling surprised theme park guests at Universal Studios Hollywood by appearing at a Waterworld pre-show inspired by his latest film, The Fall Guy, in a viral social video.

The Fall Guy is Universal's new film with 87North, opening in theaters May 3 and starring Gosling and Emily Blunt. The movie is an action-comedy based loosely on an early 1980s TV series of the same name that starred Lee Majors. In the film, Gosling stars as a stunt performer who gets caught up in a lot more than just a movie production, with Blunt playing his ex, who's now a film director.

Ryan Gosling surprises fans at the Universal Studios

On April 27, Ryan Gosling made a surprise appearance at Universal Studios Hollywood's WaterWorld stunt show to support his new movie, The Fall Guy. In a TikTok video, he was seen walking out after an announcer introduced the show to cheers and screams from the crowd.

"Ryan...?" one of the pre-shows directors, a.k.a. an actor in the theme park show, can be heard jokingly asking the actor, prompting him to reply, "Just Ryan."

Before long, The Fall Guy's real director, David Leitch, is also welcomed onto the stage. The live show's crew, which goes on to perform its usual jet-ski and explosive-based stunts, then begins to integrate Gosling into the show, preparing him to take part as he can be heard joking, "No, I just came out to say hi."

Gosling and Leitch defend the movie, acknowledging its name and concept from the 1981 series starring Lee Majors. Leitch notes that Fall Guy broke the Guinness world record for the highest number of cannon rolls in a movie, with eight and a half, supported by NBC's reports.

"I think he's making it sound less original than it is," Gosling jokes, adding, "The film's a comedy, it's a drama, it's a love letter to the stunt community. It's been getting really great reviews, so check it out, if you feel like it."

In another one of the show's many other jokes, Gosling calls out a cast member from across the stage named Justin, asking what they might have worked on together. The live show's director jokes, "I think Deadpool," confusing him with Reynolds.

Following a thrilling finale featuring Leitch flying across the water, a stunt man being set on fire, and explosions, Gosling and Leitch bid the director goodbye by hoisting him on a cable and promising to see The Fall Guy.

The surprise cameo took place as a part of The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show, a limited-engagement opener for the park's WaterWorld stunt show. According to NBC, the theme park show uses the "WaterWorld set to feature dynamic, unforgettable new stunts and entertain guests with an exclusive performance that can only be seen at Universal Studios Hollywood."

This is just one of a few of Gosling's recent promotional appearances ahead of The Fall Guy's May 3 release.

A brief about Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is a 2024 American action comedy film directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce, loosely based on the 1980s TV series about stunt performers. The film follows a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut action film, only to find himself involved in a conspiracy surrounding the film's lead actor. It stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.

The Fall Guy premiered at SXSW on March 12, 2024, and is scheduled to be released in the United States and Canada by Universal Pictures on May 3, 2024. The film received generally positive reviews from critics and has broken a Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls performed in a car.

