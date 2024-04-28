Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers in Game 4 on Sunday Night?

The Milwaukee Bucks are under pressure in the series against the Indiana Pacers and their troubles don’t seem to ease off but instead, it's increasing with each passing game. The Bucks have missed Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first three games, and he is under the scanner for game 4 as well. The win in the first game without Giannis gave the Bucks an ideal start but since then they lost back-to-back games and going 3-1 in the series can be disastrous.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for the game as he recovers from the injury he suffered a few weeks ago. The former NBA champion will take part in hard training before the game and then the decision will be taken by the management.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar regular season but so far, he hasn't played a single playoff game this season because of the injury. The power forward averages 30.4 points per game, which is the second highest in the league, collects 11.5 rebounds, and dishes out 6.5 assists per game.

What did Doc Rivers say?

Doc Rivers said, "He's working out tomorrow. Going to go hard early and then we're going to make a decision."

Can Giannis Save the Bucks in Game 4 if He Plays?

Giannis’ availability in game 4 could be a big boost for the Bucks as they are set to miss Damian Lillard for this game against the Pacers due to an injury suffered in game 3. If Giannis is fit and ready to go, the Bucks will hope that he can recreate his magic on the court and get the Bucks leveled at 2-2 before they get back to Milwaukee for game 5 of the series which is highly competitive so far.

