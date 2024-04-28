Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan to play Don in King with Suhana Khan; Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup receive Padma Bhushan

Sunday means wrapping up all the top Bollywood news that grabbed headlines throughout this week. Shah Rukh Khan gearing up to play a Don in the upcoming King to Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup receiving the Padma Bhushan, many more news made it to the Top section.

If you have missed any important news, Pinkvilla is here to save you. Let's revisit this week's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Shah Rukh Khan to play Don in the upcoming King with Suhana Khan

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan will play the part of a ‘Don’ in King and the character will have some grey shades too. “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King,” revealed a source close to the development.

2. Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup receive Padma Bhushan

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India conferred veteran actor and singer Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in the field of arts. The ceremony was held in the presence of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries from the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil services. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. Inside video gives glimpses into Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s Haldi decoration

Today, April 27, the planners behind Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding took to Instagram and shared a video giving a sneak peek into the decoration of the venue that was set up for the Haldi celebration. Alongside the video, the caption read, “An exclusive sneak peek into Taapsee & Mathias’ Haldi decor - it’s quirky, vibrant, and full of fun and drama! Designed with their fun-loving personalities and unique professions in mind, every corner is bursting with energy and excitement! This is where the fun begins, and the good times never end!”

4. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's viral photo from London

On April 27, an unseen picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surfaced on Twitter, delighting their fans. In the photo, the couple exudes joy as they pose with a fan.

5. Ranveer Singh's father files FIR against X user

As per reports in News 18, the Cyber Crime Cell of the Maharashtra Police registered an FIR against an X user on Tuesday for allegedly uploading Ranveer Singh’s Deepfake video. This FIR was registered after the actor’s father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, filed a complaint against X user @sujataindia.

6. Sahil Khan brought back to Mumbai after his arrest in Chhattisgarh

On April 28, style actor Sahil Khan was brought back from Chhattisgarh to Mumbai after getting arrested in the Mahadev betting app case. As per a new report of ANI, he was produced before the court and sent to the Police custody until May 1.

7. Mumbai police invokes MCOCA in Salman Khan’s firing case

After two alleged accused opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai, several teams got active to investigate the matter. According to ANI, the Mumbai police have now booked the two arrested shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, and the two alleged arms suppliers, identified as Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). “All accused have been booked under Sections 3(1)(2), 3(1)(3), and 3(1)(4) of MCOCA,” the cops told the agency.

Bonus news: The release date of Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and others has now officially been revealed as September 6.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet actor who was air hostess, became a model and later went on to work in hit film with Shah Rukh Khan