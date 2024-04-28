‘Keeping It Real Simple’: Rihanna Teases Met Gala 2024 Look And Drops Hint About New Music

Pop star Rihanna (a.k.a. Riri), an icon known for her style and bold fashion sense, chatted with Extra’s Terri Seymour on Saturday as she celebrated the launch of her new Fenty Beauty Soft'lit Foundation in L.A. Rihanna shared her passion for the launch, saying, "This is the biggest launch we have had in the brand... It's a new era in foundation for the brand." She continued, "This is more of a soft, luminescent finish - a nice, glowy, natural skin look."

Rihanna expressed her dislike for oily and greasy makeup and said that her homeland inspired her new product. During the interview, the singer also spoke at length about her 2024 Met Gala look and more.

Rihanna talks about her 2024 Met Gala look

Rihanna also talked a little about her Met Gala look in the interview. She revealed, "I'm actually keeping it relatively simple this year. The overall look will depend on my makeup and hairstyle."

When describing her two dress options, the superstar explained that they were "very simple compared to everything I've worn before. I'm just going out to dinner!"

In a recent interview, the celebrity discussed how her personal style has transformed since becoming a mother. She described a shift from uninspired dressing to prioritizing comfort and practicality, while also embracing a newfound sense of boldness and confidence. The star emphasized the importance of self-reminders to retain a sense of self amid the demands of motherhood.

Rihanna hints at new music and son RZA

Rihanna addressed the question that everyone wants to know: What can we expect from her upcoming music? With a smile, she coyly responded, "It's going to be incredible!"

She went on to explain, "It has to be—that's the only reason it's not out yet. If it doesn't feel right and doesn't represent the growth and time I've spent away, then it shouldn't be released. I want to experiment, have fun with it, and truly showcase where I am at this point in my career."

Meanwhile, upon being asked about her son RZA, the singer said, "He's active, he's fearless, but still cautious at the same time." She further added that she is excited to celebrate his second birthday and plans to do something that he enjoys.

