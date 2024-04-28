Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, known for his machismo on screen, maintains quite the family image off-screen. Recently, the actor held a grand event, inviting family members and certain important guests for the naming ceremony of his kid.

From the pictures shared online, parents Dhruva Sarja and Prerena Shankar could be seen in happy spirits. Upholding their traditional values, Dhruva and Prerena were captured bowing down, seeking the blessings of actor Sanjay Dutt, who attended the event.

Dhruva Sarja’s second son’s naming ceremony photos and video

Dhruva Sarja went for the traditional look, opting for a white kurta and dhoti. Sticking to his religious beliefs, Dhruva Sarja named his daughter, Rudrakshi D Sarja and his kid, Hayagriva D Sarja, both names having significance in Hinduism.

The grand ceremony was also attended by South Indian actor and brother of Dhruva Sarja, action king Arjun Sarja.

Dhruva Sarja on the work front

Talking about Dhruva Sarja's professional career, the actor has quite a few interesting projects lined up ahead of him. He will next be seen in the Pan-Indian action film Martin, written and directed by A.P Arjun.

Martin also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and others in key roles. The film has been bankrolled by Uday K Mehta under the Vasavi Productions banner with music from Mani Sharma.

Martin teaser

Apart from Martin, Dhruva Sarja will also star in yet another Pan-Indian film KD: The Devil, written and directed by Prem. The film stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty, and several other actors in key roles.

Check out the title teaser of KD: The Devil

The film is reportedly set in the early 1970s and follows director Prem’s style of storytelling. KD: The Devil has been bankrolled by KVN Productions, while Arjun Janya has been roped in to compose the music for the movie.

