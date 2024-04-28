Did Lakers Fans Celebrate on Streets After Winning Game 4 Against Nuggets? Exploring Viral Video Claim
Game 4 between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets saw the Nuggets' winning streak finally getting over as the Lakers won by 11 points to avoid back-to-back sweeps.
The Los Angeles Lakers avoided back-to-back sweeps in the NBA finals and it made the Lakers fans happy and still keep their belief in the team. However, as the game finished a video started circulating on social media which showcased Lakers fans on the streets and celebrating the victory.
The Lakers won game 4 and in that process, they ended their 11-game losing streak against the 17-time champions as well. The defending champions will be hoping that the loss was just a speed breaker and nothing else as they will play the Lakers at home in game 5.
What Was the Post About?
The post stated, "Lakers Fans Celebrating After Avoiding Denver Nuggets Sweep." However, before anyone starts trolling the Lakers fans, let’s know the fact that the account that posted the news is a parody and the video that was circulated was from 2020 when the Lakers won the NBA title. @thenbacentel is a parody account that posts fake news to entertain the fans.
Can LA Lakers Make Back-to-Back Wins in Game 5?
The LA Lakers can do so and winning game 4 will give them confidence to do it. However, the Lakers must avoid complacency to have any chance to make it 2 wins in a row. In game 4, everything worked perfectly for them as LeBron and AD dominated and they received the important support from D’Angelo Russell as well.
Game 4 was the first occasion in which the Lakers crossed the 100-point mark in the series and that was the sign of improved offense from the 17-time champions. 42 points from Reaves and D’Angelo Russell meant that the pressure of scoring from Davis and LeBron was far less and if Rui Hachimura steps up his game, it can be troublesome for the Nuggets.
