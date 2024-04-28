TXT, or TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be making their much anticipated Japanese comeback in the coming days. The K-pop group made the announcement through their official social media pages and revealed the title of the song. Moreover, they have also unveiled the release date, increasing anticipation among fans.

TXT reveals Japanese comeback date

On April 28, 2024, at midnight KST TXT dropped a major announcement that excited the fandom along with the K-pop community. With a digital single titled CHIKAI, the group is gearing up for their Japanese comeback. The news was unveiled through a poster released via the group’s official social media pages. Furthermore, they also released the date which is July 3, 2024.

The group made their official Japanese debut back in 2020 with the single Magic Hour. Previously, the group contributed their vocals for the title track of Solo Leveling released in 2024. In 2020, they also sang the OST titled Everlasting Shine for the anime, Black Clover. Moreover, for the Japanese drama Heart Signal Japan, the group performed the OST song Ring released in 2023. With heavily being involved with releasing Japanese content in the past, the upcoming single comes as a pleasant surprise to Japanese fans.

More about TXT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER formed by BIGHIT Music consists of five members which include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. On March 4, 2019, they officially made their debut with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star. They received commercial success with the album and became one of the emerging artists in K-pop. Moreover, they are also the first Korean boy band invited to headline and perform at one of the happening and biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza.

Moreover, TXT is the second boy band to debut by BIGHIT, following the K-pop giants BTS. With big shoes to be filled, the K-pop industry was excited to welcome the group and quickly garnered attention for their unique concepts. The group has recently made their comeback with the album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. Additionally, they are preparing for their upcoming world tour, ACT: PROMISE, for which the dates and locations have been released on their page.