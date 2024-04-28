BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC appoints additional law firm to act against malicious posts amid HYBE-ADOR feud

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC threatened legal action against malicious posts and false rumors against the group in order to protect their artists' rights and interests. They announced that they have taken strict legal action and have appointed a law firm in addition to the existing legal action. BIGHIT MUSIC's parent company HYBE and ADOR have been involved in a feud since last week and rumors have been on the rise since.

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC appoints legal firm to battle malicious posts and misinformation

On April 28, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that they have appointed an additional law firm to combat rising defamation and slander against their artist BTS. They announced that recently malicious slanders and rumors, spreading of false information, indiscriminate insults, and ridicule have crossed the line. The company warned that this issue is a serious violation of the artist's reputation, and they will take stern action. They will be appointing an additional law firm in addition to the existing legal proceedings.

BIGHIT MUSIC stated that malicious posts directed at BTS are being recorded as evidence through real-time monitoring and collection. They informed that they would be maintaining zero tolerance against such slander without leniency. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about HYBE-ADOR feud

HYBE and ADOR have been at a tug of war since earlier this week. ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin faced serious accusations from the parent company HYBE and also released an audit report that stated that the CEO was planning to leave the company. Along with that, shaman involvement, revealing artists' personal information, and many more accusations were made against her.

Advertisement

In response, Min Hee Jin also held a press conference in which she stated her side. Rumors as of April 28 suggest HYBE's chairman Bang Si Hyuk's involvement in a cult. As of the latest reports, the company is looking into these rumors.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: HYBE reportedly attempts to contact NewJeans' members' parents; ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin responds assertively