Raghav Juyal, actor and choreographer, recently shared a video on his social media handle delivering a message to the tourists who pollute Dehradun. The video quickly went viral.

However, actor Abhinav Shukla criticized the video and called it a publicity stunt while a lot of people supported Raghav and his efforts. Shukla alleged that Raghav's involvement with outdoor adventure organizers contributed to the problem by exposing hidden locations to the public, leading to inevitable pollution.

Abhinav Shukla criticizes Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal posted a video on his Instagram, expressing his frustration about littered plastic and beer bottles near a waterfall in Dehradun, Uttrakhand. In the video, he was seen taking a swim under a waterfall, then pointing out a plastic bottle in his hand, lashing out at tourists for polluting the area with plastic waste and other garbage.

In the video, he said, “Ye sab yahan mila hai, aapko agar swag se swagat karna hai na toh apne ghar mein kijiye. Ye locals kar rahe hai gandagi ye mujhe pata chala. Please haath jod kar vinti hai aap logon se gandagi mat kijiye. Ye sab mat fekiye vahan thank you. (We found this here. Do this at your home and not here. We heard locals are littering the place. I request you with folded hands to stop this. Thank you).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sharing the post, Raghav captioned, “Broken beer bottles, plastic bottles, we need pollution police in Dehradun now it’s enough.”

Abhinav Shukla’s comment

After the video went viral, Abhinav Shukla commented, "He explores hidden places with his Outdoor Adventure Organisers (commercial) friends/ partners.. then makes a fancy REEL ..revealing pristine locations to public then he expects that public won't come with those Outdoor Adventure Organisers. Once 3-4 companies get a whiff the place gets polluted which is inevitable (lack of self discipline of public). Once place gets polluted he gets to make another REEL angry and livid so that the public can appreciate his concern! Its all about a REEL."

Abhinav's comment sparked a debate with some defending Raghav for his efforts. This isn't the first time Abhinav has called out celebrities for environmental issues. In 2023, he criticized Vidyut Jammwal for lighting a fire near a tree while camping in the forest.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14’s Rubina Dilaik sets internet ablaze in her gray sequin kaftaan