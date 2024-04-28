When Cody Rhodes Revealed How Rey Mysterio Changed His Career In WWE

Cody Rhodes was not once what he is today. Back in 2010, he was a mid-carder, who wrestled under the shadow of Randy Orton and literally carried the baggage of his father’s name on his shoulders. He was there to prove a point, and it wasn’t working.

And then one day Cody got to engage with WWE superstar Rey Mysterio and that literally changed his life. The two had a historic match at WrestleMania 27, and very few people know that it was Rey’s decision to work with Cody. Cody Rhodes himself revealed this during an interview in a show in 2023.

Cody said that it was Mysterio who walked into Vince McMahon’s office and tabled his idea to work with Cody at WrestleMania 27. Vince was though surprised by Mysterio’s sudden entrance, but he gave a thumbs up to the idea.

“Rey just pushed the door with his bottom foot and Vince is caught off guard, and Rey goes, ‘Hey I’ve been talking about WrestleMania opponents. I want to work with Cody.’ Vince goes, Yeah,” Cody had said.

What did Cody Rhodes say about Rey Mysterio changing his career?

The match between Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio took place at WrestleMania 27, at Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Cody Rhodes, who was playing heel, eventually won the fall, but the whole contest with Mysterio was a game-changer for him.

In 2020, while Cody Rhodes was still away from WWE, and was with AEW, he said that there’s one thing that he and his AEW counterpart Jericho always agree upon is that, “there is nobody greater than Rey Mysterio.” He stated that Mysterio is indeed very special to him.

“There are people I give a lot of credit for helping me build my career, and they’re not always the obvious ones,” Cody said. “Dusty and Dustin, of course they were involved, but they’re family. Rey Mysterio, I don’t even know if he remembers, but he changed my whole career," Sports Illustrated quoted Cody Rhodes.

While Rey Mysterio left the WWE in 2015, Cody Rhodes left the company in 2016, and both of them worked at Independent Wrestling promotions which only upped their career in WWE. For Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes was always special. The 619 superstar who has never played a heel in his entire WWE career from 2003, wanted to work with a mid-carder when both of them were in their prime in WWE. That’s why when Rey returned to WWE in 2018, he once again talked about Rhodes.

What did Rey Mysterio say about Cody Rhodes?

Rey Mysterio marked his return to the WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble. When he was asked about the success of Cody Rhodes, Mysterio said that he was happy for Rhodes and that he would like to work with him in the future.

This was in 2018, when Cody Rhodes was still wrestling in Independent wrestling promotions, like New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Rey said that he would love to face Cody Rhodes one day. “He’s working with I’d say one of the biggest companies in Japan that is starting to make a big impact here in the U.S as well, but I truly hope to see him in the ring one day for New Japan,” Fightful Select quoted Rey Mysterio.

Cody Rhodes then made his return to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38, and since then has had a historic run with the company. He beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, ending the title reign of 1,316 days.

