Former Wassup member Jinju announces marriage via social media post; Wedding ceremony to take place in June

Wassup's former member Jinju would be tying the knot soon. The idol shared the happy news with fans on her social media. She also posed pre-wedding pictures with her fiancé along with a letter. Wassup was a K-pop group which made their debut in 2013 and disbanded in 2019. Jinju was the leader of the group. To mark her 34th birthday, the former K-pop idol announced her wedding.

Wassup's ex-member Jinju to exchange vows in June

On April 28, to celebrate her 34th birthday, former K-pop Wassup member Jinju announced that she would be getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend in June. She wrote a lengthy caption, giving the details about her marriage. Jinju wrote that she has met someone very precious and warm, and they will be getting married this June. Describing her fiancé, she wrote that he always supports her and is by her side. She added that he cherishes her with endless love and that their love is unchanging.

Jinju also shared beautiful pre-wedding photos of her and her future husband. She is dressed in a white wedding gown and is surrounded by flowers while he sports a black tuxedo. She also thanked fans for all the warm birthday wishes.

More about Wassup

Wassup was a K-pop girl group that made their debut in 2013 with the single Wassup. The included 7 members consisting of Nada, Jinju, Dain, Nari, Jiae, Sujin, and Woojoo. The group's main concept was Hip Hop and had the aim of making music and spreading the genre through their numerous activities.

In 2017, members Jinju, Nada, and Dain refused to renew their contracts with Mafia Records. Additionally, they also filed a lawsuit against the company due to lack of payment. The company declared that the group would move forward with the remaining four members. Wassup finally disbanded in 2019.

