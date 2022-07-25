7 Best skincare products with benefits of turmeric on Amazon deals today

Turmeric has been part of holistic healing since ancient times. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of turmeric help heal acne and other blemishes and even help improve complexion. Ayurveda, the centuries-old traditional Indian school of healing, has used spice throughout its practice to take advantage of the same turmeric benefits for skin that make it so popular today in modern skincare. In today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you the 7 best skincare products infused with turmeric.

1. Gynoveda Anti Pigmentation Turmeric Curcumin Skin Care

Take 2 tablets after waking up on an empty stomach and 2 tablets before bedtime for a minimum of 6 months for glowing, even-toned skin. You can consume it as a daily skincare supplement to protect you from everyday skin damage due to acne, pollution, sunburn, stress, and faulty food habits.

Price: Rs 1450

2. Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash

Suitable for all skin types, this gentle face wash uncovers skin's natural brightness removing all signs of tan. Carrot seed oil in it removes the tan from the upper layers of skin and restores the natural fairness of the skin.

Price: Rs 211

3. Kama Ayurveda Turmeric and Myrrh Skin Brightening Soap

An Ayurvedic cleansing treatment for dull, damaged and hyper-pigmented skin. With pure essential oils of neroli, myrrh and frankincense and the essence of turmeric, which lightens skin, reduces pigmentation and has antiseptic properties.

Price: Rs 695

4. WOW Skin Science Ubtan Face Pack

This pack helps in removing deep-seated dirt from the skin. It has vitamins and minerals that help to manage your skin health and prevents pollutants and free radicals from harming your skin. This ubtan pack, being rich in antioxidants, and vitamin E, helps to brighten skin, and restore the natural radiance of the skin.

Price: Rs 434

5. Parama Face Oil & Serum

Parama Naturals’ Face oil and serum (two in one) has the potent turmerone-rich turmeric extract. It penetrates deep into the skin layers. Along with coconut oil, it helps trigger collagen production, rejuvenate the cells and delay signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin.

Price: Rs 950

6. Origine Naturespired Face Serum

This face serum is crafted using 100% vegan ingredients to make it suitable for all skin types. With natural formulations of ubtan and turmeric, you can get flawlessly silky smooth skin. Also, it gives a spotless non-sticky glow on the skin.

Price: Rs 469

7. Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation

Time for a glow-up with Mamaearth! Switch to a dewy base that blends in your skin effortlessly with our Glow Serum Foundation. It's clinically tested to give you 2X glowing skin, instantly. The Glow Serum Foundation has been clinically tested to give you buildable coverage and blends into the skin beautifully.

Price: Rs 599

