How to Use Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth: Benefits, DIY Remedies, And Precautions

Rosemary oil, touted as a remarkable herb for health, has now gained massive popularity in the world of hair care too and it’s not surprising that you want to know how to use rosemary oil for hair growth. Rosemary exhibits powerful antibacterial, antioxidant, and antimicrobial that strengthen our immune system and improve our body’s ability to fight infections ( 1 ). When it comes to hair growth, its powers are no less than minoxidil (a medication used to boost hair growth). According to a recent study conducted in 2022, both minoxidil and rosemary oil had similar effects on hair growth when administered for 6 months ( 2 ). This indigenous herb, even when consumed as rosemary tea , has proven its efficacy in stimulating hair growth and imparting other health benefits.

With so many remedies being circulated all over the Internet, it’s advisable to choose the ones that are backed by research, which is why we bring to you highly effective ways to use rosemary to make your hair healthy – all of which are scientifically proven as well. Along with that, we’ll also delve into the benefits, side effects, and precautions to keep in mind when using rosemary oil recipes for hair growth. Let’s get started!

How Is Rosemary Oil Obtained?

Rosemary is a small plant from the mint family (Lamiaceae). As mentioned above, this aromatic plant has potent antioxidant and antibacterial properties that are known to strengthen the body’s immune system and ward off infections ( 1 ).

This is a perennial plant and lives more than 2 years. It has been used since ancient times, owing to its medicinal properties. Having so many nutritional properties, it offers a host of benefits, be it fighting oxidative damage, improving the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, or preserving the food — its uses are multifold ( 3 ).

Rosemary oil is distilled from the flowers, twigs, and leaves of Rosmarinus

Officinalis ( 4 ).

What Are the Benefits of Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth?

Rosemary oil for hair loss definitely works! First things first, it helps increase blood flow, which in turn encourages the hair to go through the growth cycle, leading to healthier and stronger hair ( 5 ), ( 6 ). Massing your hair with oils can help a great deal making your hair healthy and strong — the process helps not only make hair grow but can also make hair thicker and stronger ( 6 ).

Dandruff is another problem that rosemary oils help solve. Although dandruff isn’t directly linked to hair loss, scratching your head vigorously to soothe the symptoms of dandruff and an itchy scalp can further deteriorate your hair health, thereby causing hair loss ( 7 ). Rosemary oil is rich in phenolic components and exhibits antimicrobial properties that help curb dandruff, eventually making the scalp cleaner and healthier ( 8 ).

Now the major question here is, ‘Does rosemary oil help hair growth’ and the answer is a big YES! According to a study, rosemary oil helps prevent hair loss because of vasodilation and improved blood circulation ( 9 ).

In a nutshell, rosemary oil for hair regrowth works well; you just need to know the efficient ways to use it, which we are going to cover now. Keep reading!

How to Use Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth? Different Ways to Try

There are various methods to use rosemary oil for hair growth: you can dilute it with carrier oils, add it to your shampoo, or mix it with other haircare products to reap its benefits.

1. Dilute It with Carrier Oils

Many people wonder, ‘how to dilute rosemary oil for hair growth’ but let us tell you that it’s quite easy once you know the ratio. You can mix about 4 to 5 drops of pure rosemary oil with a teaspoon of carrier oil of your choice. You can use coconut, jojoba, or olive oil to dilute it with. Massage this mixture on your scalp and wait for at least 30 minutes before rinsing it out.

2. Mix It with Your Regular Shampoo

You can mix rosemary oil in shampoo to elevate hair shine — the key is to not add too much of the oil. Pure rosemary oil for hair growth works wonderfully but it should be used in moderation. When using it with shampoos, use five to six drops in one cup of shampoo. Also, make sure you use a mild shampoo that doesn’t strip natural oils from your hair. Shampoo like you usually would and rinse it off thoroughly.

3. Use It with Your Conditioner

Mix two to three drops of rosemary oil into your conditioner. Apply the conditioner to your hair, and wait for around 2 to 3 minutes before washing it off. You can even mix it with your DIY hair conditioner and enhance the benefits of homemade products.

4. Prepare DIY Rosemary Hair Masks

You can also prepare various homemade hair masks along with other nutritive agents like plant oils, shea butter, honey, aloe vera, etc., to strengthen hair follicles and boost hair growth. Below are some DIY haircare masks you can try in the comfort of your home:

Best DIY Rosemary Hair Packs for Hair Growth

1. Rosemary And Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Ingredients:

Coconut oil

Rosemary oil

Method

Take some coconut oil (the quantity depends on your hair length) and add four to five drops of rosemary oil to it. Massage this onto your scalp and wash it off after 30 to 40 minutes.

Benefits

Coconut oil contains fatty acids and has a high affinity for hair proteins. Moreover, it penetrates easily inside the hair, thanks to its low molecular weight, making it one of the best hair oils to promote healthy hair growth ( 10 ). In another study, it was revealed that coconut oil provides the scalp essential nutrients it needs to stay balanced. Plus, it also keeps the hair moisturized and treats dryness effectively ( 11 ). When mixed with rosemary oil, it can help improve the overall quality of your tresses.

2. Rosemary, Almond, And Sesame Oil

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of almond oil

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

4 drops of rosemary oil

Method

Mix all the oils and apply this evenly on your scalp, working from root to tip. Let it stay on your hair for about 30 minutes, then wash it off.

Benefits

Sesame oil possesses amazing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect the hair from oxidative damage. Furthermore, it is a great moisturizing agent that locks in moisture, enhancing hair nourishment and preventing hair damage due to dryness and frizz. The benefits of sesame oil for hair don’t end there; it has great penetration powers and reaches up to the hair follicle to provide the scalp with the nourishment it deserves. It also boosts blood circulation, leading to hair growth ( 12 ).

Almond oil, on the other hand, though doesn’t really penetrate deep inside the hair shaft, it helps make hair follicles strong in other ways. The fatty acids present in almond oil provide intense nourishment to the hair while also protecting it from UV-induced damage. Plus, its emollient properties tame frizzy and dry hair, making unruly hair more manageable to prevent breakage. Studies also report that it can boost hair elasticity, enhancing the shine of your mane ( 12 ).

3. Rosemary And Peppermint Oil for Hair Growth

Ingredients:

1 cup of carrier oil of your choice

4 drops of rosemary oil

4 drops of peppermint oil

Method

In a bowl, mix all the oils and apply liberally on your hair. Massage your hair gently in circular motions using your fingers and wash your hair after an hour.

Benefits

Peppermint oil not only smells aromatic, but it also facilitates hair growth, and that too without any toxic signs ( 13 ). So you can use peppermint and rosemary oil for receding hairline and say hello to silky smooth hair.

4. Rosemary, Indian Gooseberry (Amla), And Fenugreek Oil

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of fenugreek oil

2 tablespoons of Indian gooseberry powder

6 drops of rosemary oil

Method

Take fenugreek oil and add amla powder to it. Mix well to make sure no lumps are there. Then pour in a few drops of rosemary oil and massage this generously on your hair. Wait for at least one hour before rinsing it off.

Benefits

Amla is a powerhouse of vitamins, phenols, and antioxidants that keep our immune system functioning better. Research states that amla extract can help stimulate hair growth, making your hair stronger and thicker ( 14 ). Fenugreek, being rich in antioxidants makes for a good remedy for hair ( 15 ). Applying ingredients rich in antioxidants can improve scalp health and reduce hair shedding ( 16 ).

5. Rosemary, Honey, And Aloe Vera

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of honey

4 drops of rosemary oil

Method

Take aloe vera gel, whisk it properly, and add honey to it. Then add rosemary oil and apply this as a hair mask. Wash this off thoroughly after 30 minutes.

Benefits

Since this hair mask contains honey and aloe vera — two ingredients that are known for their moisturizing properties — it can help soothe dry scalp ( 17 ). Moreover, aloe vera may also reduce scalp inflammation, keeping its microbiome balanced ( 18 ). With the help of honey (a great haircare emollient that also exhibits humectant, hair conditioning, and soothing effects), this hair mask can help deeply condition your hair, making your tresses more manageable and less prone to breakage ( 19 ). Not to forget that moisturization is important in keeping the scalp healthy and keeping dry skin problems at bay ( 20 ). In a nutshell, honey, aloe vera, and rosemary oil for hair can prove to be beneficial in combating dryness.

6. Rosemary, Neem, And Argan Oil

Ingredients

1 cup of argan oil

2 tablespoons of neem powder

4 to 6 drops of rosemary oil

Method

Warm up argan oil a bit and add neem powder to it. Mix well, ensuring there are no lumps. Pour in a few drops of rosemary oil and apply this to your hair. Wash your hair with shampoo after an hour.

Benefits

If dandruff and an itchy scalp have snatched away your good night’s sleep, then this hair mask can be your problem-solver. Neem, one of the ingredients, used in this hair pack has antifungal properties that help fight dandruff and keep itchy scalp at bay ( 21 ). Plus, the emollient and humectant properties of honey further soothe your scalp and give it the nourishment it needs to stay hydrated ( 19 ). All in all, this is a wonderful remedy for curbing dandruff and nourishing your hair in the comfort of your home.

Now that we’ve covered the benefits and tips on how to use rosemary oil for hair growth, it’s time to learn about the potential side effects as well. Just like everything in this world, rosemary too, comes with its own pros and cons. Below are some side effects of rosemary to know about.

What Are the Side Effects of Using Rosemary Oil on Hair?

Although no research directly cites that using rosemary oil on hair causes side effects — experts advise against using too much of this oil. The reason is that it is highly concentrated and when used in large amounts may irritate the scalp and cause allergic reactions.

Also, avoid getting it into your eyes as it might cause a burning sensation. If by mistake the oil gets into your eyes, rinse it with cold water immediately. If irritation persists, seek medical attention.

It's important to note that the safe application of rosemary oil on pregnant women has not been documented. Hence, pregnant women must consult their doctor before incorporating rosemary oil into their haircare regimen. Plus, people with any ongoing medical condition must also take into account the advice of their healthcare specialist before using rosemary oil.

Who Can Use Rosemary Oil on Hair?

Ideally, anyone can use rosemary oil and improve the texture of their hair – but as mentioned above, pregnant or breastfeeding women and individuals with any ongoing medical condition must ask their doctor before using it. People with sensitive skin must do a patch test before incorporating rosemary oil into their haircare routine. Also, whenever using rosemary oil, make sure to dilute it with a carrier oil otherwise it can irritate.

Conclusion

We hope our complete guide to ‘how to use rosemary oil for hair growth’ helped you get all the answers that you were looking for. Rosemary oil is truly beneficial in aiding hair growth, however, it’s important to take precautions while using it on your hair. Always dilute it with other carrier oils to get the most out of it and ensure it doesn’t get into your eyes. It is recommended to do a patch test on the elbow before using any home remedy. If any irritation or discomfort occurs, don’t use it on your precious hair. Rosemary oil when blended with other oils can help you get remarkable results in terms of prevention of hair loss. So prepare our above-mentioned DIY packs today and flaunt softer and thicker hair. But don’t go overboard with it; use only a few drops of rosemary oil and say hello to beautiful hair.

