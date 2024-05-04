Bollywood Newswrap, May 4: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor begin Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; Kartik Aaryan finishes Chandu Champion's trailer dubbing

On the fourth day of May 2024, the Bollywood industry witnessed several significant events. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor kicked off the shoot for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with a traditional pooja ceremony. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan completed the trailer dubbing for Chandu Champion. These were just two of the standout news stories that grabbed the attention of Hindi cinema on May 4, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 4, 2024

1. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor begin filming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Today marked the commencement of shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Janhvi Kapoor offered fans a glimpse of the auspicious pooja ceremony on her Instagram handle, intensifying the excitement among eager fans awaiting the film's release.

Take a look:

2. Kartik Aaryan finishes Chandu Champion's trailer dubbing

Kartik Aaryan excitedly informed his fans on Instagram about wrapping up the dubbing for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. He shared a picture from the dubbing studio along with the caption, "Bas thoda sa intezaar...Chandu is on his way…Trailer dub...#ChanduChampion 14th June in cinemas."

3. Farhan Akhtar shares Agni poster

On International Firefighters' Day, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram to unveil the poster of the film Agni. The poster features Pratik Gandhi portraying a firefighter, heroically carrying a young boy on his shoulder out of the flames. Farhan captioned the post, "This #InternationalFirefightersDay, we celebrate the unsung heroes who risk their lives to save ours. Get ready for #Agni, a tribute to their valor. #ComingSoon."

4. Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of Malti Marie playing with spirals

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of her little munchkin, Malti, playing with a spiral. Malti looks absolutely adorable in a multicolored pullover and black pants. She's seen sitting in a box, engrossed in playing with the spirals. Isn't Malti just the cutest?

5. Alaya F talks about not being treated nicely on film set

In a conversation with Puja Talvar, Alaya F opened up about working on some films where she had awful experiences on set.

“You are working with people who just don't care about you. They don't really have your best interest at heart. You have to fend for yourself and handle situations in which you are not treated nicely,” she shared, adding that it was the biggest shock for her as it happened after she had been associated with the industry for a while.

