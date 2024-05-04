Young Sheldon is a fan favorite series. The prequel series of The Big Bang Theory showcases Sheldon Cooper's childhood in Texas. During childhood, Sheldon lived with his twin sister Missy, parents George and Mary Copper, Meemaw, and brother Georgie. Later on, Sheldon welcomed two new members to the family as Georgie married Mandy and had a daughter with her CeCe. Speaking of Georgie and Mandy, the characters are wonderfully depicted by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, who are also gearing up for their spinoff. As the hit series Young Sheldon comes to an end, both Montana Jordan and Emily Osment talk about the series finale and their upcoming spinoff. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the stars shed light on the beautiful ending of the series.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment talk about Young Sheldon’s finale

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment get candid about the upcoming finale of Young Sheldon. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the CBS Fall Celebration, both stars revealed that the series was going to have a beautiful ending.

When asked what to expect from the upcoming finale, Osment said, “I don’t think anyone is ready for the finale. It will really hit you where it hurts. This show has such a beautiful finale. I'm simply glad I got to be a part of it.” Although Jordan described the ending as bittersweet, He then said that the show's impending spinoff, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, kind of helps to moderate emotions.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment talk about their Young Sheldon spinoff

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan have got fans psyched about their upcoming CBS series! The 32-year-old actress and 21-year-old actor appeared at CBS' Fall Schedule Celebration on Thursday (May 2) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where they spoke about their spinoff series. Osment and Jordan were there to promote their upcoming series, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. The new show is a spin-off of Young Sheldon with fan favorites. The upcoming series will premiere on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Fall 2024 schedule.

In the same interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jordan said, "I'm thankful and blessed that they blessed us with this opportunity. It kind of helps get your mind off of it a little bit." To which Osment added, "It does, absolutely. We're fortunate in that we have something enjoyable to look forward to. In terms of what they know about the spinoff, she stated, It will be a surprise for us as well, but that is part of it. We don't know until just before we start shooting."

As Montana Jordan and Emily Osment await new information, they are glad that the show is going to air in the same time slot as Young Sheldon.

ALSO READ: Young Sheldon's Surge On Netflix Leaves Iain Armitage Surprised, Says 'I'm Not Hip With The Kids'