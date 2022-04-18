Best smelling body wash that will soothe your senses and nourish your skin

Using a bar soap may leave your body feeling dry and rough. That's not the case with body washes. Most of them come with hydrating and moisturising properties which make your skin feel soft and smooth for a long time. Using a loofah can help you exfoliate your skin and get rid of the dead skin layers. When you top the loofah with a shower gel and use it to wash your body, you gently remove any dead layers, dust, or impurities that got accumulated on your body. Hence, a body wash is the perfect choice to feel refreshed after a long hot day. Choose the best smelling body wash and start your day with a spa-like experience!

 

Best smelling body wash: 

 

Here we have a list of the best smelling body washes for you to choose from. 

 

 

1. Plum BodyLovin’ Hawaiian Rumba Shower Gel

 

With a soothing mix of floral, fruity and beachy notes, this shower gel will transport you to Hawaii. A fragrance so heavenly, you’ll have to remind yourself it’s not a beach-side cocktail! This sulphate-free shower gel will leave your skin feeling nourished, moisturised and adored! Enriched with olive oil, it hydrates the skin while passion fruit and coconut extracts detoxify and soothe the skin! 

 

best-smelling-body-wash-1.jpg

Price: Rs.323

Buy Now

 

2. The Body Shop British Rose Shower Gel 

 

Wake up with the irresistibly dewy scent of roses with this shower gel. This 100 percent vegetarian refreshing shower gel is infused with the essence of hand-picked roses from Britain to make showering feel blooming beautiful. It is enriched with rose extract made from organically grown English rose petals that will nourish and soften your skin. 

 

best-smelling-body-wash-2.jpg

Price: Rs.345

Buy Now

 

3. Love Beauty & Planet Moisturising Body Wash 

 

This murumuru butter and rose aroma moisturising body wash retains moisture for indulgent skin care. This bountiful moisture body wash is infused with organic coconut oil. Infused with Amazonian murumuru butter and handpicked bulgarian rose, this moisturising body wash gives a fragrant kiss of nature that lasts. It nourishes the skin, leaving dry skin petal soft. 

 

best-smelling-body-wash-3.jpg

Price: Rs.337

Buy Now

 

4. mCaffeine Espresso Body Wash 

 

If you love the smell of coffee so much that you just want to bathe in it? Well, now you actually can with this body wash. Loaded with pure coffee, it de-stresses, mildly cleanses and improves skin texture. It also comes in a special coffee cup packaging infused with real coffee grounds. Its skin-friendly pH ensures that their skin doesn't dry out while they are enjoying your shower. It also exudes a delicious chocolatey aroma with luscious cocoa butter and hazelnut. The body wash is also available in 4 other flavours including coffee, mocha, latte and espresso. 

 

best-smelling-body-wash-4.jpg

Price: Rs.357

Buy Now

 

5. Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 

 

This body wash nourishes deep into the surface layers of the skin. The mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin. The nutrium moisture technology delivers natural nutrients to your skin. It gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower. The body wash is better than milk and helps maintain your skin's moisture barrier as you cleanse. 

 

best-smelling-body-wash-5.jpg

Price: Rs.317

Buy Now

 

 

6. Skin Cottage Lavender Shower Gel 

 

This shower gel is formulated with lavender and vitamin E which provides a nourishing experience, therefore, your skin remains gorgeous, radiant and pampered. By using it regularly, the skin texture will improve and stay healthy. Enable protection to your skin against the harsh extremities like bacteria, dust and other particulates. This shower gel is ensured to provide utmost protection to the skin by adding a second layer of protection and fighting off all kinds of germs. It contains floral extracts and other skin rich ingredients which helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin. 

 

best-smelling-body-wash-6.jpg

Price: Rs.399

Buy Now

 

7. Kimirica Creme Bath Tropical Forest Body Wash 

 

Made with the goodness of white tea, ginkgo biloba, and argan oil, Indulge in a nourishing bath time with the freshness of the exotic tropical forest. It is power-packed with enriching Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E that deeply cleanses and nourishes the skin. The lightweight, gentle and non-drying formula provides an uplifting bath. 

 

best-smelling-body-wash-7.jpg

Price: Rs.399

Buy Now

 

8. St.Ives Soothing Body Wash 

 

This oatmeal and shea butter soothing body wash soothes the mind, body, and soul while cleansing skin with a sudsy sumptuous lather. This body wash will give you glowing skin by washing away nasty dirt and bacteria that can damage your skin. It is made with 100 percent natural oatmeal and shea butter extracts.

 

best-smelling-body-wash-8.jpg

Price: Rs.459

Buy Now

 

Give your mornings a refreshing and soothing start with these body washes. Choose the best smelling body wash for yourself and wake up with a refreshing aroma. Apart from smelling divine, these body washes will also nourish and hydrate your skin, and keep it feeling fresh all day long. 

 

