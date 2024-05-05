Did Jorge Posada and Other Baseball Players Really Pee on Their Hands to Toughen Them? Find Out

Baseball players occasionally do bizarre things with their urine. Jorge Posada, a former Yankees catcher, once admitted to urinating in his hands to make them smoother but said it was just during spring training. Moises Alou appears not alone in utilizing urine to toughen up his hands.

Posada told Newark Star-Ledger, "You don't want to shake my hand in spring training before the game. After the game, it's OK."

Moises Alou, also known for not wearing batting gloves, claimed he did the same thing. The procedure is believed to eliminate calluses as well. Because the former Cubs outfielder is frequently linked with Steve Bartman, this amusing fact about him is generally overlooked.

READ MORE: How Many Levels Are There In Professional Baseball And What League Is Below MLB? Explained

Jorge Posada is not alone as other baseball stars have different reasons to pee

Unlike Jorge Posada and Moises Alou, Alex Rodriguez appears to take a different approach and pees off the field to mark his territory, according to Yuri Sucart's wife, Carmen. Sucart is Rodriguez's estranged cousin and a suspected drug mule. It's reasonable to say that their relationship has deteriorated over the years, and his wife isn't a huge fan of A-Rod. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sucart told the New York Daily News, “He peed on the floor. He was so arrogant, he came into my house like he thought he was a god. Alex is so poor, the only thing he has is money. He sleeps with his money; he will die with his money. He is the devil. He is evil."

Advertisement

It isn’t like it actually matters, but Alex Rodriguez allegedly bought her that house.

According to Stan Grossfield of the Boston Globe, even Red Sox icon Luis Tiant supported the practice. The practice Posada and Alou would have.

The pitcher said, “I used to pee on my hands because when my father pitched in Cuba, he did that. He said it really toughened up his hands.’’ Vladimir Guerrero and Moises Alou also used urine in lieu of batting gloves.

ALSO READ: 5 MLB Players Who Battled Cancer During Their Playing Career; Know All About Them

Jorge Posada was one of the best 5 catchers in MLB during his retirement

The New York Yankees selected infielder Jorge Posada in the 24th round of the 1999 MLB draft. While the organization recognized Posada's potential, it was concerned about his footspeed, so it placed him behind the plate to address this issue.

Posada was initially brought up to the big club in 1995, but he didn't really join the Yankees until 1997 when he became the team's backup catcher. Playing behind Joe Girardi, he gradually improved; he gradually grabbed the lion's share of playing time and, in 2000, took over as starter.

Posada was a constant presence in the lineup as the New York Yankees established themselves as a dynasty. While he lacked the gravity of the other 'Core Four,' he proved a valuable offensive player.

Posada retired in 2012 as one of just five catchers in baseball history to have 1,500 hits, 350 doubles, 275 home runs, and 1,000 RBIs.

People Also Read: What Are MLB Rain Delay Rules In 2024? All You Need To Know