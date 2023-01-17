Grab The Best Deals on Face Cleansers And Washes And Rejuvenate Your Skin

Our skin needs a lot of pampering to stay healthy and flawless. Cleansing is the very first step in the skincare routine that should not be skipped at any cost. Whether we go out or stay at home, our skin collects lots of dust, debris, and oil throughout the day. A face wash helps in removing all the impurities, dust particles, grime, and oil from the skin thoroughly and leaves you with an even-tone and smooth skin. If you have been waiting for the amazing Amazon Republic Day sale to go live so that you can buy your favorite cleanser, we are here to announce that your wait is over. Don't worry if you don't have any favorites! Check out our list of the best face cleansers and washes and get your favorite picks at amazing discounts.

Top 10 Face Cleansers for Deep Cleansing 1. WOW Skin Science Brightening Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash This amazing face wash is infused with the goodness of vitamin C, licorice extract, mulberry extract, orange essential oil, lemon essential oil, and hyaluronic acid. All these ingredients have different skincare benefits, and when merged, they make for a great skin-friendly product. A built-in face brush that comes along with this cleanser acts as an exfoliator and effectively removes dead skin cells. The best thing about WOW Skin Science Brightening Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash is that it's devoid of harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates, silicones, and color. Another plus side is that it suits all skin types.

Original Price: Rs 399 Offer Price: Rs 227 (as of 16/01/2023 17:50 IST) Buy Now 2. Simple Refreshing Facial Wash 100% Soap Free Many people with sensitive skin are often seen hoarding skincare products because they are not able to find the perfect one that is gentle on their skin. If you are one of them, your search for the best face wash is over! Try this Simple Refreshing facial wash! It is kind to the skin and is a miracle for people with sensitive skin. As the name suggests, this face wash includes simple yet effective ingredients like vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, and triple purified water. Provitamin B5 locks moisture in the skin and improves skin elasticity, whereas Vitamin E prevents skin from environmental damage and delays the signs of aging. Don't worry about inviting chemicals into your life because this face cleanser doesn't contain parabens, alcohol, color, or animal-derived ingredients.

Original Price: Rs. 385 Offer Price: Rs. 250 (as of 16/01/2023 17:50 IST) Buy Now 3. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser This skin cleanser keeps everyone happy as it suits all skin types. People with oily and acne-prone skin are often worried about acne breakouts. With this product, you don't have to worry about it because it is non-comedogenic. It is also a boon for individuals with sensitive skin types because it's hypoallergenic, which means it is unlikely to cause an allergic reaction. The absence of parabens, soap, oil, and sulfates, and the inclusion of skin-enriching ingredients like glycerin, provitamin B5, and essential vitamin B3 makes this an excellent cleanser to defend the skin from all types of problems.

Original Price: Rs 563 Offer Price: Rs 467 (as of 16/01/2023 17:50 IST) Buy Now 4. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser Rice water has been a part of the skincare regimen of Asians for centuries. Rice water brims with enriching nutrients that promote healthy skin. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser will help you get all the goodness of rice water and add radiance to your skin. It also contains soapwort, a plant-based ingredient that is known to soothe sensitive skin. This cleanser's rich and creamy texture removes dirt and impurities in one go and takes you one step closer to getting glass-like skin. Its formulation is free from parabens, mineral oil, talc, paraffin, tar colorant, animal-driven ingredients, and polyacrylamide. This face wash is suitable for all skin types.

Original Price: Rs 849 Offer Price: Rs 719 (as of 16/01/2023 17:50 IST) Buy Now 5. Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash Got acne-problem? Make friends with Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash now! It is laden with neem and turmeric, which have potent anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that soothe the skin and prevent skin damage. This face wash comes with an aromatic neem scent that will make you want to cleanse your face again and again. Its soap-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free formula makes it gentle to use for all skin types.

Original Price: Rs 300 Offer Price: Rs 222 (as of 16/01/2023 17:50 IST) Buy Now 6. Mamaearth Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash Cleanse your skin pores deeply and smoothen your skin with Mamaearth Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash. The hero ingredients in this cleanser include cucumber, vitamin C, and turmeric. All these natural ingredients work together to get rid of dead skin cells, brighten the skin, remove dark spots, and give an even tone to the skin. The face wash comes with a tangy lemony fragrance that will keep you feeling fresh throughout the day. Mamaeath Vitamin C face wash is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all skin types.

Original Price: Rs 399 Offer Price: Rs 319 (as of 16/01/2023 17:50 IST) Buy Now 7. Minimalist Salicylic Acid+LHA 02% Cleanser This cleanser is crafted with powerful and skin-friendly ingredients like salicylic acid and zinc. They work together to exfoliate the skin gently, control sebum production and reduce the occurrence of acne breakouts. It is a pH-balanced cleanser that has a non-drying effect on the skin. It is a clean product as it doesn't contain any parabens, silicones, sulfates, parabens, essential oils, dyes, or fragrances. Moreover, it's hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, which means it is unlikely to cause any allergies and acne breakouts.

Original Price: Rs 299 Offer Price: Rs 269 (as of 16/01/2023 17:50 IST) Buy Now 8. Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Cleanser Say goodbye to all your skin worries with the amazing Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Cleanser. It is an unscented, dermatologist-tested product and is suitable for normal to oily skin types. It penetrates deeply into the skin to remove all impurities and leaves the skin feeling soft. Additionally, it is an oil-free and alcohol-free facial cleanser.

Original Price: Rs 490 Offer Price: Rs 347 (as of 16/01/2023 17:50 IST) Buy Now 9. Dot & Key Barrier Repair+Hydrating Gentle Face Wash If dry and flaky skin bothers you and you keep slathering your face with a face moisturizer to retain moisture, it's time to invest in a good hydrating face wash. Dot & Key Barrier Repair+Hydrating Gentle Face Wash is packed with a richness of hyaluronic acid, probiotics, Japanese rice water, and ceramides. These ingredients work excellently to retain moisture in the skin, deeply nourish dry skin, soothe irritated skin, boost skin barrier repair, and prevent inflammation. This gentle face cleanser doesn't contain any sulfate, parabens, essential oils, fragrance, soap, or dye. It is best suited for people with sensitive, dry, and normal skin types.

Original Price: Rs 295 Offer Price: Rs 251 (as of 16/01/2023 17:50 IST) Buy Now 10. St. D'Vence Moroccan Argan Face Wash This purifying cleanser is a balanced blend of argan oil, honey, aloe vera extract, and vitamin E. These skin-nourishing ingredients cleanse the skin thoroughly without stripping it of its natural oils. The honeysuckle scent of this face wash will take you to heaven. It doesn't include harmful chemicals like SLS, parabens, mineral oils, and SLES. This facial cleanser best suits dry skin but can be used by people of all skin types.