Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Must-grab ovens at discounted prices

An oven is a broad and umbrella term used for appliances that cook and heat our food, basically any heat chamber. It is a prehistoric thing as its existence is since the discovery of fire. When it comes to buying an electric appliance for your kitchen, you need a review-backed suggestion to rely on. So in today’s Amazon deals, we bring to you 6 best-branded ovens at discounted prices. Grab them before it’s too late!

Here are 6 best ovens from Amazon deals today:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best deals right away!

1. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

With a capacity of 28L, this microwave oven has the power to serve large families. It is a multi-action oven that can be used for baking, grilling, defrosting, reheating and cooking. There are multiple programs that can be used in this appliance. From slim fry to cooking Indian recipes, the microwave is capable of doing it all.

Price: Rs 12,890

2. LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

LG 28L capacity is appropriate for large families. It has a 271 auto-cook menu that lets you create wonderful dishes instantly. You can use it for baking, grilling, reheating, cooking and defrosting. There is a child lock for restricted control. Its special features include an Indian roti basket, diet fry option and pasteurised milk ghee option.

Price: Rs 21,399

3. Bajaj Majesty 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

The Bajaj Majesty 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre Oven Toaster Grill comes with a 60-minute timer and 1200W heating element for perfect bakes. It is an OTG with convection that has a stainless steel body. The transparent glass door helps you to spy on your dish every time it is cooking in the oven.

Price: Rs 10,999

4. INALSA Oven Chefs Club 45BKRC OTG 45L

This INALSA Oven Chefs Club 45BKRC OTG 45L has a double glass door. This OTG is widely recommended for its quick heating and cooking feature. You don't have to wait for your pre-heating sessions. This oven is worth investing in to save time, money and at the same time you get a chance to cut down the calories.

Price: Rs 9020

5. Inalsa Oven MasterChef 16BK OTG

With 13W of power, this oven toaster griller heats up in 2-3 minutes and cooks food faster. It is a smart appliance that helps you save time and money at the same time. It comes with a unique 4-ways heat setting with 2 rack positions that allow you to use this oven for a selection of your needs like baking, broiling, toasting, and keeping food warm.

Price: Rs 3529

6. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Liters

Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Liters is known for its elegant looks and flawless features. It has high-grade knobs for maximum durability and easy operations. The automatic timer-off with alarm will keep you trouble-free once you set your baking time and temperature.

Price: Rs 4599

Grab the best deals on ovens from Amazon deal of the day. The above-listed products are branded, well-rated ovens that will definitely brighten up your kitchen space and also make kitchen hours happier and easier.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

