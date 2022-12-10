How to Remove Acrylic Nails at Home Easily?

If there's one thing that can excite women more than chocolates, it is fashion. When we talk about fashion and beauty, there's no way we can forget the splendid acrylic nails. They are a type of fake nails that are worn by people to make their nails appear long. Gone are the days when people used to get acrylics done on special occasions, the daily demand for nail extensions has surged a lot lately. As awesome as it sounds to get nail enhancements, it can be quite painful to remove them if you don't follow the right procedure. If you have been scratching your brain with the question how to remove acrylic nails?, and are searching for the answers, then you have come to the right place. The removal of acrylics generally requires acetone soak off, and it is a sure-shot method to take them off. But, we get it that not everyone has the chemical at home, so does that mean you have to go to a manicurist to get them removed? Not really! Here we have explained the best ways to remove acrylics (both with and without acetone soak-off). So, the next time you feel the urge to rip your acrylics off because you are not able to go to a salon, wait, and follow these tips!

How to Remove Acrylic Nails at Home without Damage? Acetone is a magical boon for those who want to get rid of acrylic nails without going to a salon. Acetone is a chemical that's clear and colorless and can dissolve other materials such as varnish, grease, or paint. It is a strong chemical, so we should try our best to not bring it into contact with our skin regularly. It can cause a bit of dryness, and slight redness, however, it's safe to use. But, don't worry, there are many other methods to use, if you don't wish to use acetone for removing your fake nails. In this article, we have covered the best ways to remove acrylic nails with and without acetone. Keep reading to know more! How to Remove Acrylic Nails at Home with Acetone Soak-Off? One of the most common ways to remove acrylic nails without causing damage to your nails is to do an acetone soak. The process is quite similar to that used at salons. Things You Need: Nail clippers

Acetone nail polish remover

Petroleum jelly

Cotton balls

Aluminum foil

Nail file Method 1. Take a nail clipper and start by cutting your acrylic nails shorter. This is done because shorter nails are easier to work with. 2. After you are done with this step, take a nail file and buff the tops of your nails to remove the nail polish. Keep buffing until the nail loses its shine, it will take some time, so be patient. However, avoid over-filing as that might weaken your natural nail. 3. The third step is to prepare your cuticles for acetone soak. For this, apply some petroleum jelly on your nail cuticles, the base of your nail beds, and your fingers. Acetone has the tendency to dry out the skin, so this step is done so that your nails are soft even after applying acetone. 4. The very next and crucial step involves acetone. There are two ways to go about this - in the first one, you can warm a bottle of acetone under the faucet, pour it cautiously into a bowl, and soak your nails in it for 30 to 40 minutes. But, if you want to avoid a lot of contact with acetone on your skin, you can use the foil method. For this, take a fresh and clean cotton ball and soak it in acetone, then place it carefully on top of your nail. Now, take a piece of foil and wrap it properly around your nail and your finger. Allow your nail to soak the acetone for about 20 minutes. Repeat for each nail. Once the time is up, lift the foil from your nails gently. If acrylic is not coming off easily, you can leave your nails to soak in acetone for five to ten more minutes. Do not force the acrylics to get out. So, now that you know how to remove acrylic nails with acetone, let us look at the method of removing acrylics without using acetone.

How to Remove Acrylic Nails without Acetone Soak-Off? If you are wondering if acrylics can be removed without acetone, the answer is yes! Although it will take some time, you'll be able to remove them easily using your regular nail polish. Things You Need: Nail clippers

Tweezers

Bowl

Acetone-free nail polish remover Method 1. Clip your nails really short. Then, using a cuticle stick or tweezers, pry and lift the edges of your acrylics. Make sure to be gentle in your approach so that you don't harm your nails. 2. Take acetone-free nail polish remover, and pour it into a clean bowl. Pour enough so that you can fully soak your fingers in it. Let your fingers soak for about half an hour to 40 minutes, or more if needed. 3. The nail will start to loosen in some time, and when that happens, take tweezers to pull the acrylics off your natural nails. This process of removing acrylics without using acetone may take longer, but won't dry your nails.

What Precautions Are Needed to Be Taken While Removing Acrylic Nails? 1. Do not try to pull off the acrylics forcefully, or else you might hurt your real nail bed and end up hurting yourself. 2. The flammable properties of acetone can wreak havoc if you don’t use it carefully. If you intend to use it, ensure that there is no fire nearby. 3. Although acetone is safe to use, in the majority of cases, the side effects are dryness and wrinkling of the skin. But if you experience burning or redness, seek medical help immediately. 4. Acetone stains are hard to remove, so it is important that you cover the surface on which you want to remove acrylics using acetone to prevent stains. 5. The process of removing acrylic nails is not a quick task, so be patient, and as mentioned above, do not forcefully take out the nail in hurry. 6. After you have removed acrylic nails, your cuticles will feel a bit dry, so show some love to them, and apply cuticle oil to take care of them. Conclusion Acrylics not only enhance the beauty of your nails, but also give you the chance to flaunt them with beautiful nail art. So, the next time you get them, you don’t need to fret about getting into the hassle of having them removed at a salon. We hope you benefit from our tips on how to remove acrylic nails at home and remove them easily and safely without worrying about anything.

