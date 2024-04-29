Andrew Posts LeBron James' Fake Photo To Sprout Humiliation Ritual Conspiracy Theory

Andrew Tate is infamous for making controversial remarks. After being barred from almost all social media platforms, the former kickboxer has taken X (formerly Twitter) as his safe place to talk about his nonsensical viewpoints. His recent tweet was directed towards NBA legend Le Bron James' AI-generated image.

Writing on X, he ranted about his frustration about lack of freedom since getting into controversies and legal issues. According to the contentious influencer, in the past three years, every move of his life has been observed by federal agencies in four different nations.

He is tracked while sending every single text message on his phone, sarcastically implying there is nothing odd or degenerate about it. Then, he proceeded to ask his followers if anyone would be able to pass this test after posting an AI-generated photo of LeBron James in a feminine appearance, implying the humiliation culture in Hollywood.

LeBron James is not the first celeb to be attacked by Tate

Well, the basketball legend isn't the first celeb to be targeted by Andrew Tate. He has repeatedly stated how major celebrities go through a ritual of humiliation to be part of Hollywood's inner circle. Recently, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena showed up naked at the Oscars, and Tate referred to it as part of that ritual.

By the controversial tweet, he meant that nobody would be able to find him doing such degrading things while going through his phone. However, to prove his point through his post, he shared a fake AI image of LeBron James in a female costume without realizing it.

Seeing the picture, a number of his followers pointed out that it was not the real LeBron James, specifying a handful of flaws in the AI-generated image. The absence of LeBron's chest tattoo was the first sign of the faux photograph shared by Andrew Tate. Additionally, LeBron seemed to be standing in front of a mirror, but there was no mirror reflection, and his face was not perfectly aligned with the body.

What is Andrew Tate doing nowadays?

After being prohibited from various public platforms, Andrew Tate isn't doing much nowadays. The self-proclaimed Top G has multiple allegations against him and was even imprisoned for a few months. He is currently processing his police trial in Romania. He can not travel outside Romania as of now.

