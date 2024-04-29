Jimmy Shergill recalls first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan; says he was spellbound by Mohabbatein co-star's sense of humor

Jimmy Shergill was recently seen in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. The actor who is popularly known for her role in Mohabbatein, recently recalled his first meeting with his co-star Amitabh Bachchan from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer romantic drama.

In a new interview, Jimmy recalled the moment at Yash Chopra’s house when he had an injured hand and Big B remarked that he’s quite the method actor while referring to one of the scenes from Mohabbatein.

Jimmy Shergill on how Amitabh Bachchan left him speechless during their first meeting

In a conversation with Sushant Sinha, Jimmy Shergill spoke about his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan during Mohabbatein.

He said, “I was the last person who was locked in for Mohabbatein. These guys were training for six months, Uday (Uday Chopra), Jugal (Jugal Hansraj) and all the three girls. They were not able to finalize that one boy and maybe the role was written in my destiny. When the role came to me, I was six months behind these people. And then for the next three months the training went on.”

He continued that when everything was finalized, a 'havan' was organized at Yash Chopra's house. Recalling how he had fallen somewhere and his hand was injured and had 55 stitches, Jimmy shared that he was under pressure thinking he would not be able to do any training.

"Adi (filmmaker Aditya Chopra) introduced me to Amitabh Bachchan and said ‘he is playing Karan.’ He looked at me and said ‘you are doing amazing method acting. Abhi se haath katwane lag gaye.’ For a second I couldn’t understand what was happening," Shergill said.

The actor said that Big B was referring to the scenes in the film where his character Karan would often hurt his hand to get it bandaged by Preeti’s character. Praising Amitabh Bachchan's sense of humor, he said, "it came without even thinking for a flash of a second."

Meanwhile, Mohabbatein also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles.

More about Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond starred Jimmy Shergill and Lara Dutta showcases. Post the deadly Pulwama attacks, Kashyap and his team hit back with a fitting reply. In Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, they must race against time to bring back their captured pilot while also battling Pakistan's lies in global media.

