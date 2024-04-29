Travis Kelce Drinks Beer From a Trophy After Auctioning Taylor Swift’s Tour Tickets at Mahomes’ Charity Event

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying their time off the action. The Chiefs’ tight end has been celebrating his Super Bowl win for nearly three months. His latest trip was to Las Vegas, where he attended a charity event hosted by his teammates Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Kelce later participated in a golf event and drank beer from a unique vessel.

Kelce and Swift at Mahomes’ Charity Gala

Mahomes Foundation organizes this charity event by auctioning stuff, and the money raised goes to families and children in need. Kelce grabbed a throw from Patrick Mahomes before making his way to the stage. He announced that he was talking to his ‘Significant Other’ and would like to invite bids for something not on the docket.

Four tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour were sold for $80,000. Taylor will resume her tour in the summer. Later, the couple went on a double date with the Mahomes couple. Kelce’s adorable behavior and tremendous catch have received praise from Swifties and Chiefs fans alike.

Travis Kelce’s Drinking Adventure

The Super Bowl champion participated in a golf event as part of the charity gala. Kelce drank beer from a crystal bowl along with a fellow participant. The bowl was given to all the participants, and the tight end came up with this weird and fascinating way to use it.

Swift and Kelce will soon be returning to their schedules. The singer’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, completed more than a billion streams on Spotify within a week. Swifties can’t wait for her tour to get back to business.

It will be difficult for the couple to return to their routines after spending a lot of quality time together. They have enjoyed their leisure time together since the Super Bowl in February.