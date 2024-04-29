Business Proposal’s Kim Sejeong and Knight Flower’s Lee Jong Won confirmed to lead upcoming rom-com Drunk Romance

Kim Sejeong, a top Korean actress is making her return to K-drama with the upcoming rom-com titled Drunk Romance (literal title). Adding to the brewing excitement, actor Lee Jong Won will join the cast lineup, lending the actress a hand in unraveling the gripping narrative of the drama. Fans are rejoicing to witness the acting synergy of this surprising on-screen pair.

Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won to team up as protagonists for upcoming rom-com drama Drunk Romance

On April 29, the ENA network unveiled the upcoming drama lineup for 2024’s second half, as a celebratory announcement of their 20th broadcasting anniversary. Alongside many other revelations, it has been confirmed that actress Kim Sejeong and actor Lee Jong Wong will lead the channel’s upcoming drama titled Drunk Romance.

The additional details will be unearthed with time. For now, fans seem to be basking in brimming excitement to witness the new on-screen leading couple’s chemistry.

Know about Drunk Romance; plot, director, filming schedule, and more

Originally titled In the Name of Alcohol, the drama recently had a change to its name, finally confirming the official title as Drunk Romance (literal translation). Earlier last week, it was rumored that the Business Proposal famed star would be teaming up with the Knight Flower actor. The latest announcement confirms the reports. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The rom-com will depict the story of a young woman, who works as a salesperson for a liquor company. Actress Kim Sejeong will embody the female protagonist, while Lee Jong Won will transform into a local alcohol brewer.

Drunk Romance is expected to be a deft work from director Park Seon Ho, who earlier helmed popular dramas like Business Proposal, Suspicious Partner, My Strange Hero, and more.

Notably, this will mark the second collaboration between the director and Kim Sejeong with both having worked on the Business Proposal. The latest news builds up the expectation to witness another hit from the talented duo.

The first script reading session for Drunken Romance is reported to have commenced and the filming will kick off in May with the goal of releasing it in the early second half of 2024.

More about Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won

Kim Sejeong is a popular actress and K-pop soloist, who established a prolific acting career with an array of commendable performances in Business Proposal (2022), The Uncanny Counter (2020-2023), School 2017 (2017), and more K-dramas.

On the other hand, Lee Jong Won is a model and actor, whose notable K-drama appearances include Knight Flower (2024), The Golden Spoon (2022), and My Unfamiliar Family (2020). In 2024, he is also scheduled to star in another upcoming series titled Bad Memory Eraser.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Byun Yo Han day: Revisiting actor’s 5 best roles in Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Mr Sunshine, and more