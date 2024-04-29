Has Shaquille O’Neal Ever Auditioned for Any Marvel Characters? Find Out Details

Shaquille O’Neal is not new to fame outside of the basketball court. Other than being known as one of the legendary basketball players, the big man has also ventured into electronic music producer with his stage DJ Diesel.

However, having starred in the comic movie, Steel, the former NBA champion had great aspirations for movies.

But the question arises as, has Shaquille O’Nell really auditioned for any Marvel characters?

The straight answer is, no, he did not take on any audition for being casted in Marvel’s The Avengers.

But, the former NBA star, known for his larger-than-life persona both on and off the basketball court, has expressed a keen interest in stepping into the superhero genre.

Expressing his enthusiasm to Entertainment Weekly in 2018, he revealed his desire to feature in an Avengers movie. Additionally, not only did he mention that he wanted to be casted along with the renowned superhero faces like Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, the 2000’s MVP had a strange wish towards facing off against Robert Downey Jr..

During his interaction back then, Shaq said, “I would love to be in one of the Avengers movies. I would like to kick Robert Downey Jr.’s a**.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Deserved to Be Suspended’: Irked Stephen A Smith Calls NBA Office After Russell Westbrook’s Foul on Luka Doncic

Shaquille O'Neal Might Make Return as Steel

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in reprising his role as the DC superhero Steel in a potential remake of the 1997 movie. Despite the film's lukewarm reception in the past, Shaquille O'Neal believes that advancements in technology could significantly enhance the visual effects and overall appeal of the character.

In an interview with Pop Culture, O'Neal shared his enthusiasm for the character of John Henry Irons, highlighting the personal connection he feels to the role and his desire to give it another shot with modern filmmaking capabilities.

During the chat, he said,”If you look at the Steel character, it's me. it's all me, John Henry Irons is me. You know, when we did the movie, I would have liked to have those Iron Man effects, but nah, we did the movie in the early '90s.”

Additionally, Shaq also acknowledged that the technology available at present is way ahead of the earlier time. But, it seems like he has not lost the hope as he further mentioned to redo the same.

Also Read: 3x WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces WNBA Retirement After 16-Year Career: Report