At the 2024 NFL Draft, former Kansas City Chiefs star Jamaal Charles took the stage to announce the team's second-round pick. However, instead of celebrating the iconic running back's career, some shameful individuals on social media chose to mock Charles when he had difficulty reading the draft card due to his learning disability.

Charles, a first-team All-Pro twice and four-time Pro Bowler, overcame immense challenges from a young age. Diagnosed with a learning disability as a child, he was teased and told he would never succeed. Yet through perseverance and dedication, Charles not only made it to the NFL but became one of the Chiefs' all-time greats, scoring 64 touchdowns over his nine-year career in Kansas City.

An Inspirational Journey of Jamaal Charles

"I was afraid. I was lost. When I was a boy, I had trouble reading," Charles had shared in 2015. "People made fun of me. They said I would never go anywhere. But I learned I can fly."

It was the Special Olympics at the age of 10 that allowed Charles to discover his incredible speed and athletic talent, "When I competed in the Special Olympics, I found out just how fast I was. I stood high on the podium, getting the gold medal in track and field." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

From there, Charles dedicated himself to athletics, finding an outlet where he could thrive despite his learning challenges. His determination paid off as he starred at the University of Texas before being drafted by the Chiefs in the third round in 2008.

In Kansas City, Charles blossomed into one of the NFL's elite running backs. His vision, agility, and breathtaking speed made him a nightmare for defenses. Charles racked up over 7,500 rushing yards and 63 total touchdowns in his nine Chiefs seasons.

A Shameful Moment for Social Media

Despite this inspirational journey and his beloved status among Chiefs fans, some took to social media to brutally mock the 37-year-old's reading struggles at the draft podium. Their disgraceful behavior only underscores the lack of empathy and understanding for those with disabilities.

"Those who know his story and what he does for the Special Olympics understands how amazing Jamaal Charles really is!" said a longtime Chiefs fan.

Charles himself has been open about his learning disability over the years, championing awareness and encouraging young people facing similar challenges. His appearance at the draft was meant to honor his Chiefs legacy, not subject him to insensitive mockery.

"Yall are sad. This man fought like hell growing up going through special ed classes. He didn’t let that stop him! He ended up being one of, if not THE greatest RB ever for KC. Like Kelce said, ‘know your role and shut your mouth!’" says another fan on X.

As Charles continues to be embraced by the Chiefs’ community, perhaps this incident can spark greater education and empathy toward the daily battles some face due to developmental disabilities.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes Draft Grade Goes Viral After NFL Draft Pick 2024