Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook CONFIRMED to lead upcoming healing romantic drama To My Haeri

Shin Hye Sun, who won hearts with her touching performance in Welcome to Samdalri, will be back in another romantic drama this year. Set to lead an upcoming healing K-drama, Shin Hye Sun will be seen alongside Sweet Home’s fame, Lee Jin Wook.

Shin Hye Sun, the actress who wowed viewers with her moving performance in Welcome To Samdalri, will soon return to the small screen with a new romantic K-drama. She will lead the upcoming ENA K-drama To My Haeri alongside Lee Jin Wook.

On April 29, ENA unveiled its upcoming K-drama lineup. The lineup confirmed Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook as the leads of their upcoming healing romance K-drama To My Haeri (literal title). The pairing will be seen for the first time and it has got fans excited for the drama.

To My Haeri is written by When The Weather is Fine's Han Ga Ram and will be directed by Twenty Five Twenty One's Jung Ji Hyun. The drama will follow the story of Joo Eun Ho, an announcer who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is reeling from the pain of losing her brother and breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, Jung Hyun Oh.

The story promises to take the viewers and characters on a therapeutic path as the drama progresses. To My Haeri is set to premiere later this year on ENA.

Know Shin Hye Sun

Shin Hye Sun is a famous South Korean actress who has been captivating audiences with her performances in hit K-dramas like See You In My 19th Life, Welcome to Samdalri, Still 17, and Mr. Queen, among others.

Know Lee Jin Wook

Lee Jin Wook is the South Korean actor who mesmerized fans and viewers as Pyeon Sang Wook/ Jung Ui Myeong in the post-apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home. His other noted roles include K-dramas Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Voice, The Time We Were Not in Love, and Welcome to Wedding Hell.

Lee Jin Wook’s cameo in Bae Suzy’s Doona! earned him much love and attention. He will soon be starring in Song Hye Kyo’s upcoming horror movie Dark Nuns.

