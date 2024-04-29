‘Maybe One Day’: Zendaya Reveals If She Will Ever Release Her Own Music Again

Euphoria star Zendaya isn’t shutting down the idea of potentially reviving her music career. The actress made a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she was asked about the music she has released in the past.

“I love music, and it’s something that’s been special to me,” Zendaya told host Jennifer Hudson adding, “I think being in the music industry, maybe it, it didn’t kill the joy of music—but it’s when you put music and business together. Sometimes it cannot feel so good.”

In 2013, Zendaya released her self-titled debut album, which featured the hit single Replay. Although she has prioritized her acting career over music in recent years, the actress has successfully cemented her position as an actress with hit series and films, such as Dune 2 and Euphoria.

Zendaya shares her thoughts on getting back into music

Asked about reviving her music career, Zendaya explained that she will release new music when she feels the time is right.

"If the right opportunity presents itself, I may release something again. I enjoy creating music for myself, but it has to be the right moment," said the Euphoria actress, cautioning fans, "Don't get too excited! We'll see what happens, but maybe one day."

Even though the Dune 2 star hasn't released her own music in recent years, she has collaborated on tracks with other artists, including Labrinth, who composed the soundtrack for the hit HBO show Euphoria.

Zendaya on her surprise appearance during Labrinth’s set at Coachella in 2023

Zendaya also spoke about her surprise performance with Labrinth at Coachella in 2023. Together, they performed the songs I'm Tired and All For Us. She further expressed her admiration for Labrinth's exceptional talent and wonderful personality. However, she initially hesitated to perform due to her apprehension.

Zendaya has unpleasant memories of her childhood live performances. Despite her fears, she realized that she couldn't avoid performing forever. As a result, Coachella marked Zendaya's first live performance in over seven years.

