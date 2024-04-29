Islam Makhachev Believes UFC Lightweight Championship Defense Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 Will Be Easy Fight: DEETS
Why does UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev call Dustin Poirier an easy fight ahead of their championship fight at UFC 302? Read to find out!
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up to return inside the octagon. At UFC 302 pay-per-view, Makhachev will defend his championship against Dustin Poirier.
Islam Makhachev last fought at UFC 294, where he was initially supposed to face former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Charles Oliveira was pulled from the main event fight against Islam at UFC 294 after he sustained a deep cut on his head during his final sparring session.
Alexander Volkanovski picked the short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev. Volk was the one who gave Makhachev a spectacular battle at UFC 284. Islam Makhachev silenced all his doubters after he brutally knocked out Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick at UFC 294.
Islam Makhachev was recently interviewed by TMZsports, where he called Dustin Poirier an easy fight and gave a reason why he is calling him an easy fight.
Islam Makhachev said, "Dustin's problem is his style... his weak point is wrestling and grappling. I have the keys for the easy fight; I think if I follow the plan, I can beat him easy. My style and Khabib's style is worst style for Dustin.
I'm not underestimating Poirier because this guy's a legend; he can beat everybody. Dustin, be ready I defend my neck, I'm ready for your guillotine, that's why it's not happening in our fight."
Islam Makhachev’s UFC Record
- UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Oct. 21, 2023)
- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski
- Method: KO/TKO via Kick
- Round: 1
- Time: 3:06
- UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (Feb. 11, 2023)
- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski
- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)
- Rounds: 5
- Time: 5:00
- UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (Oct. 22, 2022)
- Result: Win against Charles Oliveira
- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle
- Round: 2
- Time: 3:16
- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green (Feb. 26, 2022)
- Result: Win against Bobby Green
- Method: KO/TKO via Punches
- Round: 1
- Time: 3:23
- UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Oct. 30, 2021)
- Result: Win against Dan Hooker
- Method: SUB (Submission) via Kimura
- Round: 1
- Time: 2:25
- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (Jul. 17, 2021)
- Result: Win against Thiago Moises
- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke
- Round: 4
- Time: 2:38
- UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya (Mar. 06, 2021)
- Result: Win against Drew Dober
- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle
- Round: 3
- Time: 1:37
- UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier (Sep. 07, 2019)
- Result: Win against Davi Ramos
- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)
- Rounds: 3
- Time: 5:00
- UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (Apr. 20, 2019)
- Result: Win against Arman Tsarukyan
- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)
- Rounds: 3
- Time: 5:00
- UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Jul. 28, 2018)
- Result: Win against Kajan Johnson
- Method: SUB (Submission) via Armbar
- Round: 1
- Time: 4:43
- UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (Jan. 20, 2018)
- Result: Win against Gleison Tibau
- Method: KO/TKO via Punch
- Round: 1
- Time: 0:57
- UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie (Feb. 11, 2017)
- Result: Win against Nik Lentz
- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)
- Rounds: 3
- Time: 5:00
- UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson (Sep. 17, 2016)
- Result: Win against Chris Wade
- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)
- Rounds: 3
- Time: 5:00
- UFC 192: Cormier vs Gustafsson (Oct. 03, 2015)
- Result: Loss against Adriano Martins
- Method: KO/TKO via Punch
- Round: 1
- Time: 1:46
- UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)
- Result: Win against Leo Kuntz
- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke
- Round: 2
- Time: 2:38
