Islam Makhachev Believes UFC Lightweight Championship Defense Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 Will Be Easy Fight: DEETS

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up to return inside the octagon. At UFC 302 pay-per-view, Makhachev will defend his championship against Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev last fought at UFC 294, where he was initially supposed to face former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Charles Oliveira was pulled from the main event fight against Islam at UFC 294 after he sustained a deep cut on his head during his final sparring session.

Alexander Volkanovski picked the short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev. Volk was the one who gave Makhachev a spectacular battle at UFC 284. Islam Makhachev silenced all his doubters after he brutally knocked out Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick at UFC 294.

Islam Makhachev was recently interviewed by TMZsports, where he called Dustin Poirier an easy fight and gave a reason why he is calling him an easy fight.

Islam Makhachev said, "Dustin's problem is his style... his weak point is wrestling and grappling. I have the keys for the easy fight; I think if I follow the plan, I can beat him easy. My style and Khabib's style is worst style for Dustin.

I'm not underestimating Poirier because this guy's a legend; he can beat everybody. Dustin, be ready I defend my neck, I'm ready for your guillotine, that's why it's not happening in our fight."

Islam Makhachev’s UFC Record

- UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Oct. 21, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: KO/TKO via Kick

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:06

- UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (Feb. 11, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (Oct. 22, 2022)

- Result: Win against Charles Oliveira

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:16

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green (Feb. 26, 2022)

- Result: Win against Bobby Green

- Method: KO/TKO via Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:23

- UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Oct. 30, 2021)

- Result: Win against Dan Hooker

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Kimura

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:25

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (Jul. 17, 2021)

- Result: Win against Thiago Moises

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 4

- Time: 2:38

- UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya (Mar. 06, 2021)

- Result: Win against Drew Dober

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:37

- UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier (Sep. 07, 2019)

- Result: Win against Davi Ramos

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (Apr. 20, 2019)

- Result: Win against Arman Tsarukyan

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Jul. 28, 2018)

- Result: Win against Kajan Johnson

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Armbar

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:43

- UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (Jan. 20, 2018)

- Result: Win against Gleison Tibau

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:57

- UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie (Feb. 11, 2017)

- Result: Win against Nik Lentz

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson (Sep. 17, 2016)

- Result: Win against Chris Wade

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 192: Cormier vs Gustafsson (Oct. 03, 2015)

- Result: Loss against Adriano Martins

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

- UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

- Result: Win against Leo Kuntz

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:38

