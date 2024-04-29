‘He’s the Biggest Combat Sports Star’ Mike Perry Expresses Gratitude Amid Conor McGregor’s BKFC Ownership

Adding on to his successful avenues, Conor McGregor is now a part-owner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a boxing promotional organization. Recently, contender Mike Perry expressed his gratitude toward the Irishman when talking about his latest venture.

Mike Perry is arguably the biggest star of BKFC. The fighter took on Thiago Alves and emerged victorious, gaining a 5-0 record for the former UFC fighter. His recent comments concerning McGregor’s ownership were a wholesome treat for fans.

Mike Perry’s Response to Conor McGregor’s Ownership of the BKFC

Former UFC contender Mike Perry who found relative success in the organization decided to part ways due to a contract expiration. Following this maneuver, Perry joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship where his fame has skyrocketed.

His recent fight against Thiago Alves increased his popularity as the fighter managed to emerge victorious via a first-round knockout finish. This solidified the contender’s undefeated record cementing his name in the bare-knuckle boxing world.

In the post-fight press conference, Mike Perry was questioned regarding his thoughts on Conor McGregor being a co-owner of the organization. The American fighter was more than thankful about the Irishman's new direction.

“Thank you, man. We all see it. We all love Conor McGregor’s fights,” said Mike Perry. The fighter expressed his love for the Irishman’s memorable performances in the octagon further going on to compliment The Notorious.

“He’s the biggest combat sports star in history, probably,” conveyed Perry. The American contender also reminisced on McGregor’s fight against Jose Aldo in 2015 for the featherweight championship belt.

When Mike Perry Expressed Desire to Fight Conor McGregor

At Mike Perry’s much-anticipated bout against Luke Rockhold, Platinum managed to dominate the 39-year-old and emerged victorious via a second-round knockout.

Due to Rockhold’s former status as a UFC champion, Perry’s abilities were admired by fans in the audience.

Conor McGregor, who was spotted in the crowd, got into the ring to do a face-off against Mike Perry. Both fighters exchanged a few words and spoke about a potential fight between the two.

In a recent interview, the American contender expressed his interest regarding a match-up against the Irishman.

“Look, Conor likes to throw hands. He’s a great boxer, fought Floyd Mayweather,” conveyed the American bare-knuckle contender. The Notorious took on the undefeated veteran in 2017 in the biggest combat sporting events of all time.

“I think it would be fun and incredible,” said Perry. The American fighter expressed his gratitude regarding McGregor’s attendance at his BKFC event.

Conor McGregor is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in a supposedly redemption fight. After an almost three-year hiatus, The Notorious looks to shock the world and dominate the American contender in the octagon.