Name: Queen of Tears

Premiere Date: 9 March, 2024

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon

Director: Jang Young Woo, Kim Hee Won

Writer: Park Ji Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Queen of Tears Storyline

Kim Soo Hyun plays Baek Hyunwoo and Kim Ji Won plays Hong Haein in this rollercoaster rom-com that so often knocks on the doors of tragedy that you wonder if the genre was properly categorised. When a chaebol heiress and her lawyer husband reach a crossroads in their relationship and make it difficult for them to go any further, another fear strikes them as Hong Haein is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Long-forgotten love between the two ignites once tough times strike.

Queen of Tears Ep 13-14 Recap

Hong Haein and Baek Hyunwoo go through a lot of trouble to finally reach a point in the former's treatment plan where she must choose between living or cherishing her memories. As Yoon Eun Sung continues to wreak havoc in the Queens Group, his eyes wander to the ever-developing relationship between the former married couple. Unbeknownst to him, they promise this lifetime together yet another time in a very emotional proposal and a diary recording their story already in place.

Queen of Tears Ep 15-16 Review

Things soon turn sour for the leads as once in Germany, Baek Hyunwoo gets arrested on accounts of suspected murder and is taken into custody. When Hong Haein wakes up, with none of her memories intact, she is fed the idea of Yoon Eun Sung being her lover and her ex-husband being the bad cop in the story which she ends up believing.

Kim Ji Won rejects Kim Soo Hyun’s advances

In her lost memory, Hong Haein also forgets the love that existed between her and her husband. The idea of her being abandoned by Baek Hyunwoo slowly fortifies itself in her mind. However, discomfort in her heart raises her curiosity about the man who has been painted as a villain. Some stellar acting by both Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won keeps the show going but not for long as fatigue sets in.

Queen of Tears turns to absolute drama for a heightened reaction

It seems Park Ji Eun plucked a page out of an Indian daily soap as she runs towards her love after a cold realisation finds its way to her. Baek Hyunwoo drops down after a brutal car accident halts his progress with Hong Haein and we’re reminded of theatrical scenes from any mainstream Hindi show that cause a dramatic response from the audience. If that’s not all, he proceeds to walk through mounds of snow and saves her after being kidnapped and we wonder just how many cliches were packed into this episode to make it interesting.

Park Sung Hoon deserved better

This doubt furthers itself as Baek Hyunwoo barely survives death after taking a bullet for his beloved and is rushed to the hospital. Park Sung Hoon’s Yoon Eunsung meets a tragic end after getting shot multiple times and it takes every ounce of our patience to scream and demand why his character did not even receive a final slate before of goodbye succumbing to his wounds. His role albeit that of a villain definitely needed a better ending than one without a goodbye.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won find their happy ending

Baek Hyunwoo does not die- not like we expected him to- and ends up in a cute bickering session with Hong Haein who does not remember why she loved him, but just did. Our last standing straw in the never-ending list of cliches in the episode was how by the end of it Hong Haein did not gain back her memories due to a sudden romantic moment between the two.

Queen of Tears manages to tie all loose ends and keeps it happy all around. Lee Mi Suk’s character Mo Seul Hee is given a much-deserved and happening end, as she is dragged off from a courtroom and finds her doom in a prison cell.

Highlight of Queen of Tears finale

This aspect of the show was the one we think deserved the praise the show has received so far as the writer and the director’s clever planning was put into place. Multiple scenes from Hong Haein’s hallucination become a reality in her ‘second’ life. Parallels drawn from her tumour-induced ‘dreams’ come to life and the lonely man she once spotted is revealed to be Baek Hyunwoo in his old age.

Queen of Tears ends on a bittersweet note and we are glad there’s closure for all characters, much like what we expected at the start.

