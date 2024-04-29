Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Denver Nuggets in the fifth game of the quarterfinals.

The Lakers, who were previously down 3-0 in the regular series and the opening three games of this one, managed to stave off elimination with a dominant win in Saturday night's fourth game.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against the Lakers Tonight?

Nikola Jokic is preparing to take on the Lakers once again. Despite managing to score his series-best 33 points on Saturday, his 50% shot accuracy was his lowest in the playoffs.

The 29-year-old center has scored 30 points in two of the four games in the series, averaging 29 PPG in the playoff games.

Trying to bounce back from their first loss in this series, the Denver Nuggets go into the fifth game. Their first playoff loss since game two of the finals came with game four, despite being 3.5-point favorites.

Going into game five, they aim for a stronger start as they've fallen behind early in all four series match-ups. Before game four, Denver had maintained an 11-game winning streak against Los Angeles and covered the spread in three of their last five games.

Will Jamal Murray Play Against the Lakers Tonight?

Jamal Murray is uncertain for the forthcoming match against the Lakers. Despite spotty performance, the 27-year-old point guard has consistently scored over 20 points in all games but has only made 38% of his shots.

Michael Porter Jr. has consistently scored 19 points across all four games. The 25-year-old forward averages 22 PPG and 9.5 RPG in the series. Aaron Gordon, a 28-year-old power forward who shot 50% in two of the four playoff games, has averaged 15.5 PPG in the series.

The Nuggets have maintained a commendable home game record, winning five in a row and covering the spread in three. They have won nine out of their last ten playoff home games.

However, Denver has scored 114 or fewer points in all four playoff games and averages 114.9 points this year, landing them in 14th place. The Nuggets have kept opponents to 109.6 points, ranking them sixth.

When And Where To Watch

Date: Monday, April 29

Time: 10 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. MT | 7 p.m. PT

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Sling

Denver Nuggets Players Stats Against The Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokic Stats

Throughout his career facing the Lakers, Nikola Jokic has averaged a strong performance with 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in a total of 27 games.

Jamal Murray Stats

In his 23 games against the Lakers, Jamal Murray has consistently delivered an average of 20.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. Stats

Up against the Lakers in his career, Michael Porter Jr., in 10 games, has put forth an average of 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Questionable

Jamal Murray (calf strain)

Probable

Reggie Jackson (left ankle sprain)

Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery)

Lakers

Questionable

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

Probable

Anthony Davis (left wrist sprain)

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

Out

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)

