10 best Kim Soo Hyun dramas to add to your watchlist: Queen of Tears, My Love from the Star, and more

Kim Soo Hyun dramas often claim the highest rankings on the lists of best Korean TV shows. He is the highest-paid actor in the South Korean film and television industry and rightfully so. Marking his debut in the 2007 TV drama Kimchi Cheese Smile, the actor had a seamless rise in the realm of K-dramas, thanks to his incredible acting skills.

List of 10 best K-dramas starring Kim Soo Hyun

Though mainly known as a rom-com king, he expanded his horizons over the years, delving into many intricate genres. For his incredible performances in many cult classic series, he won several accolades, even bagging a Baeksang Arts Awards nomination. Some of his most notable works include Queen of Tears, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, My Love from the Star, and more. Let's check the comprehensive list of the top Kim Soo Hyun series below.

1. Queen of Tears

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon

Director: Jang Young Woo, Kim Hee Won

Runtime: 90 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: March 9, 2024

Kim Soo Hyun's latest drama Queen of Tears broke all records of tvN's network, by grabbing the highest-rated drama title with incredible viewership ratings. Queen of Tears centers around the bittersweet story of Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress of the Queens Group, and Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of the same conglomerate.

As the duo falls in love despite their visually contrasting background, they get married through a ‘wedding of the century’. However, their married life soon faces many turbulent, almost endangering their relationship.

Kim Soo Hyun portrays the charming Baek Hyun Woo, co-starring Kim Ji Won as Hong Hae In. Their on-screen chemistry was lauded by the fans, especially the actor’s brilliant portrayal of the character arc left an incredible impression.

2. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se

Director: Park Shin Woo

Runtime: 75 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: June 20, 2020

This popular rom-com series revolves around the endearing bond of two brothers Moon Gang Tae and Moon Sang Tae, while an anti-social Children’s book author Ko Moon Young (played by Seo Ye Ji) gradually enters their lives.

Kim Soo Hyun portrays the caring younger brother Moon Gang Tae, whose love never falls short for the oldest autistic brother Moon Sang Tae (played by Oh Jung Se). As the story proceeds, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay unfolds a scorching chemistry between two people with contrasting personalities who fall in love despite all odds.

3. My Love from the Star

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Jun Ji Hyun

Director: Chang Tae You

Runtime: 59 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: December 18, 2013

This classic Kim Soo Hyun TV show presents the actor as a ‘handsome supernatural boyfriend’, melting viewers’ hearts with his irresistible visuals. Penned by the Queen of Tears’ screenwriter Park Ji Eun, the rom-com narrates the slow-burn love story of Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), an extraterrestrial being, and Cheong Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun), a top Korean actress.

Do Min Joon landed on Earth in the Joseon era and has since been stranded here, waiting for the once-in-a-century day to leave for his planet. Kim Soo Hyun’s pairing with Jun Ji Hyun received significant applause, concluding My Love from the Star with high viewership ratings.

4. The Moon Embracing the Sun

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Han Ga In, Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Yoo Jung, Kim So Hyun

Director: Kim Do Hoon

Runtime: 70 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: January 4, 2012

Set in the chaotic background of the Joseon dynasty, this epic historical drama features Kim Soo Hyun as Lee Hwon, a young prince. When he finds himself crazily in love with a female shaman named Heo Yeon Woo (Han Ga In), conflicts arise between their poignant romance and much political warfare. This sageuk drama is considered one of the most popular Kim Soo Hyun TV shows, with numerous rewatches every day.

5. The Producers

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Gong Hyo Jin, IU

Director: Pyo Min Su

Runtime: 70 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: May 15, 2015

The Producers present viewers with an incredible pairing of Kim Soo Hyun and the evergreen beauty IU, whose on-screen chemistry is nothing short of spectacular. The actor embodies the character of Baek Seung Chan, a rookie producer hustling in the entertainment department of a major TV network.

He has a crush on a fellow employee named Tak Ye Jin (played by Gong Hyo Jin). But when a brewing romance builds up with the other co-worker Cindy (played by IU), a love triangle ensues, leaving viewers pondering about the finale.

6. One Ordinary Day

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Hwang Se On, Kim Shin Rok

Director: Lee Myung Woo

Runtime: 90 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: November 27, 2021

This jolting crime-thriller series One Ordinary Day serves as a display of Kim Soo Hyun’s ability to synchronize with any character. He transforms into a young college student named Kim Hyun Soo, who gets embroiled in a murder case, after an unexpected interaction. When he comes across a young woman asking for a ride to the beach, he picks her up in his father’s cab. After spending the night together, he wakes up only to find her lifeless, thus ending up as a suspect in the gruesome case.

7. Dream High

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Bae Suzy, IU, Ok Taecyeon

Director: Lee Eung Bok

Runtime: 60 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 2

Release Date: January 3, 2011

Known as a classic K-drama, Dream High features a star-studded cast, earning applause and exceptionally high ratings within its two-month run in South Korea. The rom-com features Kim Soo Hyun as Song Sam Dong, a country-side musical tragedy who discovers his talent by entering the Kirin High School of Art.

There, he develops a crush on Ko Hye Mi (Bae Suzy). The popular series unfolds the miraculous journey of a bunch of students including Song Sam Dong who ‘dream high’.

8. Crash Landing on You

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Soo Hyun

Director: Lee Jung Hyo

Runtime: 70 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: December 14, 2019

Though this uber-popular drama Crash Landing on You didn’t offer a major screen space to Kim Soo Hyun, the actor had a significant cameo in episode 10, adding layers to the narrative, while once again showcasing his acting skills alongside the lead characters played by real-life sweethearts Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

9. Hotel Del Luna

Cast: IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Soo Hyun, Sulli

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Runtime: 75 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: July 13, 2019

Hotel Del Luna featuring IU and Yeo Jin Goo in the lead roles also has a surprising guest appearance of Kim Soo Hyun. Fans spotted their favorite actor in the final episode of this popular fantasy drama, gracing the screen with a powerful entry. He cameoed in the series as the new owner of IU’s guest house, renaming it Hotel Blue Moon.

His brief 60-second appearance left a lasting impression, with fans going gaga over his charm, while also speculating about a new season. However, a year later, there is no news for a renewal of Hotel Del Luna.

10. Kimchi Cheese Smile

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Shin Gu, Lee Hyun Jin

Director: Jeo Jin Soo

Runtime: 60 minutes (average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: July 23, 2007

This debut and breakthrough role of Kim Soo Hyun subsequently contributed to his steady rise in the realm of the Korean entertainment industry. Though at that time, he barely gained recognition, his role in this comedy sitcom is attracting fans these days, thanks to his adorable charm, which is bound to melt your heart.

Over the years, Kim Soo Hyun's dramas have created a lingering impression among K-drama watchers, while consistently showcasing the actor’s talent. Though, his rise to the highest-paid Korean actor can barely be summarized as a smooth journey. He worked his way up with exceptional determination, bringing him a string of success. Since lately, with Queen of Tears, he has been making significant waves, it is the perfect time to check out his previous works.

