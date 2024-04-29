Islam Makhachev’s Coach Javier Mendez Claims THIS UFC Fighter Was Biggest Threat For Lightweight Champion: Details Inside

Islam Makhachev is the UFC Lightweight champion and the number-one ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Makhachev is gearing up to return inside the octagon to defend his UFC lightweight championship for the third time in his current championship reign.

Islam Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight championship in 2022, facing former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Later, Makhachev challenged Alexander Volkanovski for a champion vs. champion fight for the pound-for-pound title and defended his championship at UFC 284.

Alexander Volkanovski gave Islam Makhachev one of the best fights of his career; both champions fought all five rounds. The match was scored in favor of Islam Makhachev, but many fans expressed that Volkanovski was the actual winner.

Islam Makhachev was initially booked for the main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against Charles Oliveira in a rematch, but Oliveira withdrew due to an injury eleven days before the mega-event. Volkanovski stepped in to face Islam in an instant rematch.

The UFC Lightweight Champion Islam answered all doubters when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to retain his championship.

Islam Makhachev is now set to make his octagon return this summer, where he will defend his championship against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302.

Islam's coach, Javier Mendez, revealed on his YouTube channel that this UFC lightweight fighter was once considered the real problem for the UFC lightweight champion.

Javier Mendez said, "I thought that Justin Gaethje was the biggest threat for us, and now he's probably never going to be in the picture for us going forward. No need to talk about him as a threat because he's never going to be there anymore, I don't think."

Justin Geathje Reveals His Future Plans Post UFC 300 Loss

Former UFC BMF Champion Justin Gaethje faced a devastating loss at the hands of Max Holloway at UFC 300. While talking about his return and plans, Justin Gaethje revealed on his YouTube channel that he will come back soon to fight for the title, as this sport is unpredictable.

Justin said, "I know for a fact that my skills are still there. As long as I have that skill and that desire, then I see no reason not to fight again. My potential to fight for a belt is definitely diminished; however, it's not impossible. I knocked out Dustin Poirier, and now he's fighting for a belt. You never know what this sport's going to bring."

