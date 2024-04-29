Amar Singh Chamkila: Vijay Varma thanks Imtiaz Ali for his 'gift'; says he can't get over Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra film

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra was released earlier this month on April 12. The film was well-received by the audiences and critics alike. Several Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao, and Zoya Akhtar among others offered their effusive praises on the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma is the latest one to join the list of celebrities lauding the biographical drama based on the life of a legendary Punjabi singer.

Vijay Varma reviews Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila

Today, on April 29, a while back, Vijay Varma took to his Instagram stories and dropped a still of Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh from the film, Amar Singh Chamkila. While sharing the story, he also penned a long review of the ‘extraordinary’ film. He also expressed his gratitude towards the director Imtiaz Ali for delighting the audiences with the ‘gift’.

He wrote, "It's been 5 days since I watched chamkila and it refuses to leave me. It is one of the most potent, poignant and extraordinary film I have seen and I want to thank @imtiazaliofficial sir giving us this gift @parineetichopra was delightful as she tapped onto such simplicity and genuineness. And @diljitdosanjh bhai.. mere shabd kam pad jayenge aapki taarif ke liye. Dil jit liya BRAVO!"

Take a look:

In a recent interview with Zoom, Imtiaz Ali revealed that during the film’s screening, he was afraid of Chamkila’s first wife, Gurmail Kaur, who might ‘attack’ him for some of the ‘sensitive scenes’ in the film. However, he was elated as after the screening, she ‘hugged him and everybody was so happy with the way that Chamkila was portrayed,’ said the director who was hopeful that everyone would like it.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The period biographical drama is based on the life of legendary Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. His record-breaking music in the 80s era brought him the tag of ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’. In the film, Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role and Parineeti Chopra takes on the role of his wife, Amarjot.

The film, presenting the chronicles of the legendary artist’s life, was released on April 12 on Netflix.

Vijay Varma will be next seen in Manish Malhotra-backed Ul Jalool Ishq co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah.

