Stagecoach 2024: Best Moments From The Music Festival Ft. Post Malone, Lana Del Ray, Megan Fox & MGK

The month of April was witness to the return of the Stagecoach country music festival to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. The festival took place from April 26 to April 28. Two consecutive weekends of Coachella later, stars including Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Chainsmokers, and Ernest performed at the sold-out festival featuring performances by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen.

The annual country music festival also saw Guy Fieri, the celebrity chef, return to provide cookery demos with the stars of Stagecoach. Amid the many changes the Club underwent following Coachella, a major change was the "Mane" stage, which covered the whole north-side field and had four jumbotrons positioned throughout to ensure that everyone could see, even those seated at the back.

Despite several controversies over the weekend such as Eric Church's contentious acoustic set, and the dismay over Morgan Wallen's festival-closing set not being live streamed by Sunday night, one general conclusion became clear– the communal nature of country music is unrivaled.

Lana Del Rey’s surprise appearance at the Stagecoach

Folllowing Coachella, Rey made a second visit to Indio, this time as an unexpected guest. "He decided he wanted me to do a nice slow one to finish it off," Rey said to the crowd while performing alongside country musician Paul Cauthen.

The two collaborated on the iconic song Unchained Melody, originally recorded by the Righteous Brothers and then performed by Elvis Presley. Rey posted a picture of herself on Instagram after the performance, captioning it, "Posting this cause it's a face you'll rarely see - it's called when you don't fuck up three times in a row."

Willie Nelson performed with his friends and family at Stagecoach

Nelson, 91, performed his set, comprising Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys, On the Road Again, and Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die, among others, along with his family band which includes his son Luke Nelson.

He also invited two special guests on the stage with him– Ernest, Jelly Roll, and Charley Crockett– who together performed Will the Circle Be Unbroken.

The LA Times captured beautiful moments during the performance where two women sports country hats, with one saying “most my Ex’s Live in Texas” and man drinks a beer from a women’s boot.

Who was the last-minute lineup addition- Backwoods Barbie-Beyonce?

The music at Diplo's Honky Tonk stage stopped short of the scheduled start time of the much-awaited Backwoods Barbie act, which was fiercely contested due to internet reports that Beyoncé was the last-minute addition to the roster. Fans instantly raised their cameras and the applause grew even louder as Single Ladies started playing. However, the hope for Beyoncé broke moments later when two women appeared on stage dressed in similar black cowgirl hats and pink sequined costumes. Fans were left in shock and screamed that they were duped.

Post Malone’s performance at the Mane stage

Malone opened the performance by saying “We’re gonna be doing a bunch of songs that I fucking love” and he nailed it! During his performance, he invited Dwight Yoakam to perform a duet with him on the legendary classic Little Ways. Brad Paisley then joined him for three songs, including renditions of Vince Gill and Alan Jackson in addition to Paisley's own I'm Gonna Miss Her. For more than seven minutes, all of them sang along with Jackon's Chattahoochee exceeding their time on stage. Paisley shared pictures on Instagram later that evening with the caption, "You belong here, Posty."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted dancing at Stagecoach

Amid rumors of a bumpy relationship, the Emo Girl singer Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Transformers actor Megan Fox were seen swaying to Jelly Roll’s Save Me track. In a video uploaded by an audience on social media, the couple was seen dancing as Roll sang the lyrics softly, “And all of my sorrows, I'd just wash them down.”

