BTS’ RM, NewJeans, ATEEZ, and more: K-pop comebacks and debuts for May 2024
BTS' RM, NewJeans, ATEEZ, aespa, EXO's D.O, and more popular K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks in May 2024. Check out the complete list below!
May 2024 promises an exhilarating lineup for K-pop enthusiasts, with highly anticipated comebacks from iconic groups and idols like BTS' RM, NewJeans, ATEEZ, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, and many others. The excitement amplifies with thrilling collaborations such as Stray Kids teaming up with Charlie Puth for the track Lose My Breath.
Additionally, the month is set to mark the debut of several promising groups and artists, igniting anticipation and setting the stage for a dynamic start to the vibrant world of K-pop.
K-pop comebacks and releases in April
May 1
YOUNITE
Title Track: GEEKIN
6TH EP ANOTHER
May 2
E’LAST
THE 1ST ALBUM: EVERLASTING
HyunA
EP – Attitude
TOZ
Korea 1st Mini Album – TO my new friends
KINO
Title Track: Broke My Heart (Feat. Lay Bankz)
1st EP – If this is love, I want a refund
FANTASY BOYS
Title Track: Smile
3rd MINI ALBUM – MAKE SUNSHINE
May 3
HYUNJUN
Single Album: Backseat
May 4
EASTSHINE
May 6
DAYCHILD
1st SINGLE ALBUM – illumination
May 7
EXO’s D.O
Title track: Mars MV
3rd Mini Album Blossom
BM (KARD)
1st EP – Element
ASC2NT
The 1st Single Album – Expecting Tomorrow
Beauty Box
Title Track: SHINE ON
May 8
tripleS
ASSEMBLE24
KIM JAE HWAN
7th Mini Album I Adore
BAEKHO & BIGONE
Single LOVE OR DIE
Kep1er (Japanese)
Title Track: Straight Line
Japan 1st Album Kep1going
May 9
BTOB's Sungjae
1st single: Exhibition: Look Closely
CMDM (Japanese)
Japan 1st Single Album BACK TO THE FUTURE
May 10
Stray Kids
Digital Single: Lose My Breath (Feat. Charlie Puth)
SEVENTEEN
LALALI Music Video
BTS’ RM
Come Back To Me
ARTMS
Premiere Single 4 Release
May 13
ZEROBASEONE
The 3rd Mini Album: You Had Me At Hello
DARK MOON
SPECIAL ALBUM: MEMORABILIA
May 14
NEXTU
Oopsy Daisy Performance Video
WHIB
2nd Single Album – ETERNAL YOUTH: KICK IT
May 15
IVE
Title 2 MV Release
ITZY (Japanese)
JAPAN 3rd Single – Algorhythm
May 17
SEVENTEEN
Spell Music Video
NEXTU
R.I.P (Rest In Peace) music video
May 20
NEXTU
Single Album Release
May 21
MCND
6TH MINI – X10
May 23
SOOJIN
2nd EP – RIZZ
May 24
NewJeans
Double Single
Title Track: How Sweet, B-side Bubble Gum
SEVENTEEN
Cheers to youth music video
BTS’ RM
2nd Solo Album Right Place, Wrong Person
May 27
aespa
Title Track: Supernova; Armageddon
The 1st Album – Armageddon
May 31
ATEEZ
10th Mini Album – Golden Hour: Part. 1
ARTMS
1st Full-Length Album Dall Release
