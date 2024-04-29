BTS’ RM, NewJeans, ATEEZ, and more: K-pop comebacks and debuts for May 2024

May 2024 promises an exhilarating lineup for K-pop enthusiasts, with highly anticipated comebacks from iconic groups and idols like BTS' RM, NewJeans, ATEEZ, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, and many others. The excitement amplifies with thrilling collaborations such as Stray Kids teaming up with Charlie Puth for the track Lose My Breath.

Additionally, the month is set to mark the debut of several promising groups and artists, igniting anticipation and setting the stage for a dynamic start to the vibrant world of K-pop.

K-pop comebacks and releases in April

May 1

YOUNITE

Title Track: GEEKIN

6TH EP ANOTHER

May 2

E’LAST

THE 1ST ALBUM: EVERLASTING

HyunA

EP – Attitude

TOZ

Korea 1st Mini Album – TO my new friends

KINO

Title Track: Broke My Heart (Feat. Lay Bankz)

1st EP – If this is love, I want a refund

FANTASY BOYS

Title Track: Smile

3rd MINI ALBUM – MAKE SUNSHINE

May 3

HYUNJUN

Single Album: Backseat

May 4

EASTSHINE

May 6

DAYCHILD

1st SINGLE ALBUM – illumination

May 7

Title track: Mars MV

3rd Mini Album Blossom

BM (KARD)

1st EP – Element

ASC2NT

The 1st Single Album – Expecting Tomorrow

Beauty Box

Title Track: SHINE ON

May 8

tripleS

ASSEMBLE24

KIM JAE HWAN

7th Mini Album I Adore

BAEKHO & BIGONE

Single LOVE OR DIE

Kep1er (Japanese)

Title Track: Straight Line

Japan 1st Album Kep1going

May 9

BTOB's Sungjae

1st single: Exhibition: Look Closely

CMDM (Japanese)

Japan 1st Single Album BACK TO THE FUTURE

May 10

Stray Kids

Digital Single: Lose My Breath (Feat. Charlie Puth)

SEVENTEEN

LALALI Music Video

BTS’ RM

Come Back To Me

ARTMS

Premiere Single 4 Release

May 13

ZEROBASEONE

The 3rd Mini Album: You Had Me At Hello

DARK MOON

SPECIAL ALBUM: MEMORABILIA

May 14

NEXTU

Oopsy Daisy Performance Video

WHIB

2nd Single Album – ETERNAL YOUTH: KICK IT

May 15

IVE

Title 2 MV Release

ITZY (Japanese)

JAPAN 3rd Single – Algorhythm

May 17

SEVENTEEN

Spell Music Video

NEXTU

R.I.P (Rest In Peace) music video

May 20

NEXTU

Single Album Release

May 21

MCND

6TH MINI – X10

May 23

SOOJIN

2nd EP – RIZZ

May 24

NewJeans

Double Single

Title Track: How Sweet, B-side Bubble Gum

SEVENTEEN

Cheers to youth music video

BTS’ RM

2nd Solo Album Right Place, Wrong Person

May 27

Title Track: Supernova; Armageddon

The 1st Album – Armageddon

May 31

ATEEZ

10th Mini Album – Golden Hour: Part. 1

ARTMS

1st Full-Length Album Dall Release

