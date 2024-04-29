Heeramandi: Not Just Sakal Ban, did you know THESE 2 songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show are also a remake?

"Music brings me great joy and peace. It's an integral part of my being. I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music” - Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The filmmaker said this in a media statement while launching his own music label recently where he promised to take his craft of tunes, a level up. Where all of us are already a big fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies, his songs are just an additional layer of warmth that all the cine lovers cannot stop but adore largely.

Bhansali is all set to arrive with his upcoming cinematic offering titled Heeramandi which will also mark his debut in the digital space. Recently, the music album of Heeramandi started streaming across all platforms, and what caught our ears were some songs that were a recreation of a few iconic old melodies. Don’t believe us, read on!

Heeramandi’s Phool Gendwa Na Maaro is a recreation of Manna Dey's song

In 1964, Ashok Kumar and Raj Kumar starred in a movie together titled Dooj Ka Chand. The Bhansali track is a ghazal version of a song from this film only. The original one was titled Phool Gendva Na Maro and was sung by the iconic Manna Dey under the music direction of Roshan.

Where the original track credited Sahir Ludhianvi as the lyricist of this song, Bhansali’s recreation has called it inspired by traditional lyrics. The new version is sung by Barnali Ganguly for Heeramandi

Heeramandi’s Nazariya Ki Maari is a revamped version of a Pakeezah song

Originally titled Najariya Ki Mari, this song first featured in Kamal Amrohi’s iconic 1972 hit Pakeezah. It featured Meena Kumari in the lead and was sung by Rajkumari under the composition of Naushad. Where the lyrics of the original track were also left uncredited, Bhansali also called it a traditional inspiration. The new version has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi.

Heeramandi’s Sakal Ban is based on Amīr Khusrau’s popular melody

The first song that was released from Heeramandi’s album was Sakal Ban. Unknown to many, the lyrics of this track hold a 700-year-old history. Let’s take you back to the 12th-13th century when Sufi singer Amir Khusro first wrote this spiritual melody. Once, during Basant Panchmi, Amir noticed several people donning yellow clothes with some flowers in their hands heading towards a temple.

The curious mind asked them what they were doing and people told Amir that it was to please their deity that they were carrying mustard flowers as an offering. The next thing that Amir did was carry a bouquet of the same flowers and reach his mentor Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, who was then grieving over the death of his nephew.

Khusro shared with his mentor that he bought these flowers for him because Aulia is no less than a god to him (similarly to how people were carrying them for their deities). This age-old practice is still continued. Every year on Basant Panchmi, yellow flowers, and Chadar are offered at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin's shrine.

In the Heeramandi song Sakal Ban, one can notice the heavy use of yellow color which symbolizes the flower of mustard in a spiritual context.

Heeramandi is an 8-episodic Netflix series that will start streaming on May 1 and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah Badussha in pivotal roles.

