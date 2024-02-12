Captivating the King with Jo Jung Suk-Shin Hye Kyung, Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye enjoy rise in ratings

Captivating the King is a historical romance which features Jo Jung Suk and Shin Hye Kyung. The drama is laced with politics and conspiracies which keeps the viewers hooked on for the upcoming episodes. Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. The drama deals with the very relatable subject of a slump that one goes through in life and how to heal from it. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for weekend dramas.

Captivating the King and Doctor Slump see increase in viewership

According to Nielsen Korea, Captivating the King garnered 6.7 percent average nationwide viewership ratings, marking its highest till now. This weekend, instead of the usual 2 episode release per week, 4 episodes were released to celebrate the occasion of Seollal. It tells the story of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Doctor Slump received an average viewership rating of 3.9 percent for its latest episode, which is also an increase for the show. The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul.

Live Your Own Life, My Happy Ending and Korea-Khitan War's viewership ratings for the week

Live Your Own Life became the most-watched drama for this weekend once more and gained 18.3 percent viewership ratings. On the other hand, Kore-Khitan War and My Happy Ending did not air new episodes because of Seollal.

