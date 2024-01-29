Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye, Captivating the King with Jo Jung Suk-Shin Se Kyung see rise in ratings

Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye saw a rise in the viewership ratings for the second episode. The drama revolves around two medical professionals who were school rivals but as adults reunite while at their lowest. Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung's historical drama Captivating the King also received an increase in the viewership ratings. Here is a look at the nationwide average viewership ratings of weekend dramas.

Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye, and Captivating the King with Jo Jung Suk-Shin Se Kyung achieve increase in ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye received a 5.1 percent viewership rating for its second episode which is a jump of 1 percent from the premiere episode. The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul.

Captivating the King received a nationwide average viewership rating of 6.0 percent which is almost double the previous episode. It tells the story of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Kore-Khitan War, Live Your Own Life and My Happy Ending's viewership ratings

The historical drama Korea-Khitan War maintained its position with a 9.6 percent viewership ratings. Live Your Own Life stayed strong with 20.8 percent average viewership ratings. My Happy Ending achieved a rating of 2.7 percent.

