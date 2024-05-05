PICS: Sonam Kapoor and her ‘cub’ Vayu turn muse for Anand Ahuja as they enjoy ‘Sunday funday dancing’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, tied the knot in 2018. They embraced parenthood after welcoming their first child, Vayu, in 2022. Sonam and Anand often take to social media to share adorable moments with their son.

Sonam has now given a glimpse of her and Vayu’s Sunday dancing as they turned muse for Anand.

Sonam Kapoor and son Vayu clicked by Anand Ahuja during their Sunday dance

Today, May 5, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and posted cute pictures with her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In the photos, Sonam, wearing a breezy white dress, held Vayu close in her arms. The little one was dressed in a green shirt and denim jeans.

The mother-son duo was captured during their dance as Sonam gracefully held her outfit with one hand. Their beautiful home was visible in the background. Sonam’s husband, Anand Ahuja, turned photographer for them, as suggested by the caption.

Alongside the post, Sonam wrote, “Sunday funday dancing with my cub (camera emoji signifying picture credits) @anandahuja #leo #doubleleo #musictogether.”

Have a look at Sonam’s post!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Sonam Kapoor and her little munchkin, showering them with love in the comments section. One person exclaimed, “Awww!! Love love love this @sonamkapoor,” while another called them “Beautiful.” A user said, “Awww so sweet!!” Many others showcased their appreciation with heart emojis.

When Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja revealed the name of their son

In 2022, some time after their son’s birth, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced his name as Vayu on Instagram. They also sought blessings for the new addition to their family.

Alongside a beautiful picture of the trio, the caption read, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives… In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength… In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film Blind. She is set to start shooting for her next film, Battle for Bittora, this year.

