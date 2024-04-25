Seo Ji Hoon Day: Exploring rising star’s roles in Revenge of Others, BTS-inspired series Begins Youth, and more

Seo Ji Hoon, born on April 25, 1997, is a beloved rising South Korean actor. He made his acting debut in 2016 with Signal, portraying the main culprit in the Inju female student case. Following this, Seo Ji Hoon appeared in The Legendary Shuttle, earning a KBS Drama Award nomination.

His roles in internationally acclaimed K-dramas like School 2017 and Prison Playbook further solidified his reputation. He later secured his first lead role in Matching Boys Archery as the endearing Yoo Ji Wan. From portraying younger versions of leads to taking on leading and supporting characters, Seo Ji Hoon is rapidly ascending as a beloved star. On his 27th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his versatile characters in K-dramas.

Revenge of Others

Revenge of Others is a gripping teen revenge thriller featuring Shin Ye Eun, Lomon (Park Solomon), Seo Ji Hoon, Chae Sang Woo, Lee Soo Min, and Jung Soo Bin. The drama unfolds as Ok Chan Mi (Shin Ye Eun) seeks the truth about her twin brother's death, and Ji Su Heon (Lomon) seeks revenge against an unjust world. Their paths intertwine when they become entangled in a startling incident.

Seo Ji Hoon portrays Seok Jae Beom, a student from a wealthy family in Yong-Tan High School's Class 4. After waking up from a six-month coma with no memory, he must redo his senior year while piecing together clues from his lost past.

Seasons of Blossoms

Adapted from a beloved webtoon, Seasons of Blossom chronicles the love and friendship among 18-year-olds at Seoyeon High School. The omniverse-style narrative spotlights a different protagonist for each of the four seasons, delving into their individual journeys. The drama explores the ripple effects of a tragic incident six years prior, where a boy's suicide and a girl's inability to intervene returns and affect the lives of present-day teenagers. As the story unfolds, it sheds light on the struggles and personal growth of young adults grappling with honesty and self-discovery.

Portraying the teenage character from the past, Seo Ji Hoon takes on the role of Lee Ha Min, who appears cheerful but harbors a hint of cynicism. With his handsome looks and top grades, Lee Ha Min seems like the epitome of perfection. Described by Han So Mang as "someone who shines brighter than anyone and is adored by all," he effortlessly charms everyone with his radiant smile, leaving others wondering, "What can't he do?"

However, Lee Ha Min's true self differs from the facade he presents, as he secretly retreats to the art studio where Han So Mang (played by So Ju Yeon) also hides. Inside this hidden sanctuary, the two characters forge a secretive friendship, sharing intimate moments and eventually falling in love amidst the secrecy of their special spot.

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

In Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, King Yi Soo (played by Seo Ji Hoon) seeks the help of Joseon's premier dating agency, Flower Crew, to safeguard his first love. At his behest, the matchmakers at the agency embark on a perilous mission to elevate the humble Gae Ddong (played by Gong Seung Yeon) into a refined noblewoman, risking their own lives in the process.

Yi Soo, a blacksmith deeply in love with Gae Ddong, faces a dramatic turn of events on his wedding day when he discovers he is to become the new king of Joseon. The Flower Crew, dedicated to facilitating marriages as requested by Yi Soo, consists not only of Ma Hoon but also Go Young Soo (played by Park Ji Hoon), an image consultant, and Do Joon (played by Byun Woo Seok), an informant.

Begins Youth

Begins Youth will delve deeper into the storyline depicted in BTS' music videos and the Save Me webtoon. The story commences with Seok Jin (Kim Hwan) encountering the other six boys. As they unite, he discovers that each person is grappling with their own challenges. Together, they embark on a journey of growth, learning to overcome their individual struggles.

Based on the acclaimed BTS Universe story, this highly anticipated drama features Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Ahn Ji Ho, Seo Young Joo, Kim Yoon Woo, Jung Woo Jin, and Jeon Jin Seo in starring roles. Seo Ji Hoon portrays Kim Hwan, who parallels Kim Seok Jin's character in the BTS Universe. Kim Hwan is the son of a politician, constantly in the public eye as he strives to carve out his own path separate from his father's shadow. Upon transferring to a new school, he encounters six other students and forms a deep bond with them.

