Khloé Kardashian is a part of the world's beloved sister squad, the Kardashians and Jenners. She is often praised for her relationships and luxurious lifestyle. The Kardashians have some of the most iconic moments in history. Just like their fans, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are looking back on one such moment. The Kardashian sisters are looking back at their iconic purse fight that happened 16 years ago. Taking to social media, Khloé Kardashian dared her sister Kim Kardashian to try to hit her with her purse after 16 years of that fight.

Khloé Kardashian dares Kim Kardashian to recreate their iconic purse fight

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are reminiscing about one of the most iconic clashes in Keeping Up With the Kardashians history. The two demonstrated that the feud was far from over.

16 years ago, on Season 2 of their series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in one of the episodes, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian got into a physical fight. In the fight, the SKIMS founder was seen hitting Khloé Kardashian with her purse. To commemorate the moment, Khloé Kardashian shared a video of the incident on X on May 1 with a caption. "I wish she would try this now," and she tagged her older sister.

After seeing her post, Kim Kardashian was quick to respond. She wrote, "Baby, be careful what you wish for. My bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago." Both Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian shared the fun banter in their stories as well.

The lighthearted jabbing continued from there, with Khloé Kardashian adding, "Damn, I love it when you talk to me like this!! It made me a bit enthusiastic. I love it when you pull a stunt on me. Squealing, but know that Khlomoney is still in this body. I just had to put her to sleep for a few years, but she can and will be woken up. I will see you and your huge luggage shortly. Make it Himalayan."

Why did Kim Kardashian hit Khloé Kardashian with her purse 16 years ago?

In the first Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, which aired on E! in 2008, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian had a significant fight regarding Kim Kardashian's behavior at a car dealership after she bought her new Bentley. In the episode, Kim Kardashian went over to her brother Rob Kardashian's residence in an attempt to make things right with Khloé Kardashian. However, once there, things quickly deviated from course.

When Kim Kardashian unlocked the apartment door, her sister Khloé Kardashian slammed it in her face. That resulted in Kim Kardashian flinging her purse at Khloé Kardashian’s head and yelling, "Don't be f**king disrespectful! I swear to God, don't be f**king disrespectful. I will f**king hurt you. Do not do that." In the episode confessional, the SKIMS founder also revealed she wanted to kill her sister at that moment.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians are set to return with a new season on May 23, 2024.

