BTS' K-drama Begins Youth star Seo Ji Hoon shares behind the screen PIC; know where to watch, more details

On April 2, just hours before the premiere of Begins Youth, a K-drama inspired by K-pop’s burgeoning force BTS, Seo Ji Hoon, who plays Kim Hwan, representing Jin, shared a glimpse into the highly anticipated drama.

He posted a behind-the-scenes picture featuring the cast members representing each BTS member as they stand close at a beach facing the sunset, and added the release details in the caption.

All about BTS-inspired K-drama Begins Youth

Begins Youth is a 12-episode, South Korean television series set to make waves in the world of K-dramas. Based on the acclaimed BTS Universe story, this highly anticipated drama stars Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Ahn Ji Ho, Seo Young Joo, Kim Yoon Woo, Jung Woo Jin, and Jeon Jin Seo. As the drama premieres on the innovative OTT platform Xclusive in April, with a unique pre-sale option for the entire series during the month, followed by episodic purchase availability in May, Begins Youth promises to offer viewers an immersive experience unlike any other.

Plot

The storyline of Begins Youth delves deep into the intricate narrative of the BTS Universe, expanding upon the stories witnessed in BTS' Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa (HYYH) Series or The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Series music videos and the Save Me webtoon. The series begins with BTS member Jin encountering the other six boys, each grappling with their own personal struggles. As they navigate through life's challenges together, they learn the power of friendship and resilience, ultimately overcoming their greatest obstacles.

Cast

The trailer for Begins Youth, released on November 26, 2023, provided a tantalizing glimpse into the drama's plot, offering insight into the lives of the seven characters portrayed by the talented ensemble cast. Drawing inspiration from BTS' fictional narrative, the characters in Begins Youth are named after the septet’s webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO, another series produced by HYBE. Actor Seo Ji Hoon takes on the role of Kim Hwan ( representing Jin), while Ahn Jo Ho portrays Hosu (J-Hope), and Seo Young Joo embodies Dogeon (RM). Kim Yoon Woo depicts Haru (Jimin), Jung Woo Jin brings to life Jooan (V), Jeon Jin Seo portrays Jeha (Jungkook), and Noh Jong Hyun portrays Cein (SUGA).

The BTS Universe, originally known as the Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa (HYYH) Series or The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Series, has captivated fans worldwide with its intricate storytelling and rich symbolism. With Begins Youth, this enthralling narrative is brought to life in a new and exciting format, promising viewers an immersive journey into the lives of its characters.

Despite reported initial setbacks during the filming process, including concerns raised by fans regarding character names, the production team remained committed to delivering a high-quality viewing experience.

Production-wise, Begins Youth boasts a stellar team behind the scenes, with acclaimed production companies HYBE Labels, Chorokbaem Media, and Finger Labs collaborating to bring this vision to life. The series written by Kim Soo Jin and Choi Woo Joo and directed by Kim Jae Hong, is set to premiere on the innovative OTT platform, Xclusive, which utilizes cutting-edge Web 3.0 technology to enhance the viewing experience

As anticipation builds for the premiere of Begins Youth on Xclusive, fans eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in this captivating drama. With its engaging storyline, talented cast, and innovative approach to storytelling, Begins Youth is poised to leave a lasting impression on viewers worldwide.

