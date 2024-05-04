King Charles, Queen Camilla To Take Over Queen Elizabeth’s Charities Along With Other Family Members; DETAILS Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family are set to take up the new roles of the monarchy after Buckingham Palace revealed the fate of hundreds of Queen Elizabeth’s charities after her death. On Friday, palace sources revealed that patronage reviews of organizations with which the former Queen had tie-ups were underway.

Soon, it was shared that Queen Elizabeth was the patron of 492 groups at the time of her death, of which 376 were to be handed over to the monarch, Queen Consort, and the other members of the family.

Palace released a statement about organizations being handed over to royal members

Buckingham Palace released a statement on May 3rd, letting the public know. The statement read, "Following His Majesty The King’s Accession in September 2022, a major review of more than 1,000 Royal Patronages and charity Presidencies has been undertaken. To mark the first anniversary of Their Majesties’ Coronation, the conclusions will be shared with relevant organizations in the coming week.”

The statement said that "Other members of the royal family will also take on the patronage of a number of organizations previously supported by the late Queen to add to their existing portfolios."

King Charles’ support to the organizations

Ahead of overtaking the patrons, King Charles revealed that he would continue to support the Royal British Legion, the largest charitable organization of the U.K. armed forces. His royal highness will also revive the older patrons related to the conservation of culture and community. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla will look after a few of Queen Elizabeth’s organizational tie-ups by taking up the new role of president for a few of them.

While some of the organizational patrons are public, many have yet to be reviewed. After the process is finished, the palace will state the roles of other members of the royal family.

On King Charles’ health front, the sources revealed that the doctors are pleased with the monarch’s progress. The head of state stepped out to visit the cancer center on AApril 30 for the first time after being diagnosed with cancer in February. The King and Queen are also looking forward to celebrating the first anniversary of their coronation on MMay 6

