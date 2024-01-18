Shin Ye Eun turns 26: The Glory, Revenge Of Others and more; A look at top K-dramas starring talented actress

Shin Ye Eun, born on January 18, 1998, is a cherished South Korean actress renowned for her breakthrough in the web series A-Teen in 2018, and its sequel A-Teen 2. Notably, she clinched the Best New Actress award at the 2020 KBS Drama Awards for her role in Meow, the Secret Boy. Her exceptional talent earned her the Best New Actress award once more at the 2023 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards for her performance in Revenge of Others.

On the occasion of Shin Ye Eun turning 26 let’s take a look at her top K-dramas

He Is Psychometric

Opposites attract in this K-drama, where the plot revolves around Lee Ahn (portrayed by GOT7’s Jinyoung), a young man gifted with the ability to sense secrets through a single touch, and Yoon Jae In (played by Shin Ye Eun), a young woman determined to safeguard a dark secret. Their paths cross due to a case that leads them to collaborate.

K-dramas featuring intriguing superpowers often capture attention, and this one is no exception. The narrative strikes a balance, not veering too dark but still delivering spine-chilling moments. Jinyoung and Shin Ye Eun secure their first ever lead roles in this drama, offering audiences a delightful blend of compelling acting and on-screen chemistry.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse is a romantic drama series that revolves around a woman who inherits a guesthouse in a small village. As she renovates the guesthouse with the assistance of a young man, they uncover a tragic love story. The series delves into themes of love, family, and forgiveness as the characters navigate their past and present relationships.

Shin Ye Eun takes on the role of Yoon Dan Oh, the proprietor of Ihwawon Inn. Portraying a livelihood mistress of the Joseon Dynasty, her character captivates flower scholars and viewers alike with her depiction of a charming and self-assured persona.

Featuring a visually appealing cast, the series is not only visually appealing but also keeps hearts aflutter with the bickering and romantic tension between the characters. The accidental roommate trope kicks in right from the first episode, ensuring that viewers can dive straight into the action. With its light-hearted and heartwarming tone, it makes for the perfect watch during the cozy winter season.

Revenge Of Others

Revenge of Others is a compelling teen revenge thriller featuring Shin Ye Eun as Ok Chan Mi, a high school student and shooting athlete determined to uncover the truth behind her twin brother's suspicious death. Teaming up with Ji Su Heon, played by Park Solomon, a student seeking revenge against societal injustice, they become entangled in a shocking incident that dramatically alters their lives.

In this gripping high school drama, Shin Ye Eun takes on the role of Ok Chan Mi, the twin sister of Ok Chan Kyu, who enrolls in Yong-Tan High School to investigate her brother's death, challenging the belief that he took his own life.

The storyline is a captivating blend of plot twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat, coupled with a touch of bubbly romance, making it a perfect addition to your binge-list.

The Glory

The Glory narrates the story of a former victim of school violence Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) who plots and seeks revenge on her bullies. After accepting a position as a homeroom teacher at the elementary school attended by the child of the leader of her bullies Park Yeon Jin (Lim Ji Yeon), Dong Eun takes matters into her own hands. The drama draws inspiration from a true event in 2006, where a group of middle schoolers from Cheongju, South Korea, extorted money from their classmate for a month, subjecting her to repeated beatings and burnings using various objects.

Shin Ye Eun portrays the character of teen Yeon Jin during her high school years in the series.In her teenage years, Yeon Jin, portrayed as a spoiled and affluent person, served as the ringleader within her friend group and was the most manipulative among the bullies targeting Dong Eun. Shielded by her affluent family, she faced no consequences for her actions. As an adult, Yeon Jin fulfills her dream as a local weathercaster, married to a powerful man, and a mother to an adorable young daughter. Unbeknownst to her, Dong Eun has been silently monitoring her and her family for years.

Shin Ye Eun brings such authenticity to her role that every time she appears on-screen, a shudder is inevitable. The actress herself admitted to experiencing nightmares post-filming due to the intense and brutal nature of the scenes she had to portray.

